News: Vector Structural Engineering Opens New Office in Texas | CitizenWire

ARLINGTON, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Vector Structural Engineering is excited to announce that it's opening a new office in Arlington, TX. The reason behind this opening is two-fold: to expand its presence to better serve clients in need of excellent structural engineering services in Texas; and to help employees achieve their career goals.



Scott Van Hoose will lead the charge in this new location and he was largely responsible for its opening. When he approached the company about running his own office, they asked him quite simply, "Where?"



"We really wanted to help Scott grow in his career and when he decided he wanted a chance to run his own office, we didn't want to lose him," Jacob Proctor, CEO, Vector Structural Engineering, says. "Scott is a valuable, loyal employee and has shown that he is trustworthy and a very capable engineer."



Scott had a few states on the table that included California and Florida too, but he landed on Texas because his spouse has family in the region. Currently, there are three full-time engineers in the office and there's room to grow.



Scott's experience is mostly with miscellaneous steel structures, working with steel fabricators to design railings, and stairs, as well as signs and bridges. He also has experience with steel connections and prefabricated metal buildings. Vector's main office has vast experience with designing custom homes and residential businesses.



Proctor shares that all of Vector's engineers have access to a network of structural engineering experts throughout the company in order to serve diverse engineering needs and populations.



"I hope to be able to provide a client-oriented structural engineering service that focuses on providing a quality, economical design while ensuring client satisfaction," Van Hoose says.



The office also hopes to work closely with engineering students in the area to help them gain experience while going to school.



"We're excited about the opportunity to serve the community, and the growth potential for Vector by having our first office in Texas," Proctor says.



About Vector Structural Engineering:



Vector Structural Engineering is a full-service structural engineering company licensed in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada (Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Ontario). Founded in 2002, it has completed thousands of projects across the nation and in Canada. The majority of its business is from clients who have been with Vector for years. Its engineering team includes 27 licensed engineers and 30 project managers across six offices.



For more information: https://vectorse.com



