News: NGPA Announces New Executive Director, Justin Ellixson-Andrews | CitizenWire

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. /CitizenWire/ -- The Board of Directors for NGPA, the worldwide LGBTQ+ aviation community, following a comprehensive, year-long process involving member and volunteer feedback, strategic planning and a thorough search and interview schedule, has selected Justin Ellixson-Andrews as the next executive leader of the Association. Justin will begin his service as Executive Director of NGPA starting on February 8, 2023.



Scott Konzem, NGPA Board Chair, stated, "We're excited to take NGPA to the next level with the selection of Justin as NGPA's first full-time executive leader. Justin's long history with NGPA, his strategic vision for the future and connection with the membership make him the ideal candidate to help us with this transition."



Justin most recently served as Head of Talent Acquisition and Learning & Development at Delux Public Charter, also known as JSX. At JSX he oversaw teams responsible for developing, leading and maintaining the organization's recruiting and learning and development teams. He also established JSX's DE&I function and led JSX's efforts to achieve a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's "Corporate Equality Index," a national benchmarking tool on corporate policies, practices and benefits pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer employees.



Prior to JSX, Justin served as a Regional Talent Acquisition Consultant for Republic Airline and Director of International Admissions for Airline Transport Professionals. He is a graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with a B.S. in Aeronautics and a M.S. in Leadership. He is also a private pilot.



"I am humbled and honored to be joining NGPA in this new role, an organization that I call my family," stated Ellixson-Andrews. "NGPA's long history of building, supporting and uniting the LGBTQ+ aviation community is one that I can't wait to continue on in support of our growing membership," he concluded.



NGPA President, Brian Gambino, has announced that he will depart the organization's leadership position following three years of masterful stewardship, including significant membership and event growth, during some of the most trying times the organization has ever faced. Brian will hand over the reins of the organization following the NGPA Industry Expo and Winter Warm Up in Palm Springs, CA on February 9-12, 2023.



"Justin's commitment to the LGBTQ+ community has been proven through his past work. I could not be happier to be handing the baton to him in this new full-time capacity to continue the growth and camaraderie of NGPA!" said Gambino.



Justin will be joining the NGPA Industry Expo and Winter Warm Up events in Palm Springs, alongside Gambino, as his first introduction in his new role to members, sponsors and attendees.



Learn more: https://www.ngpa.org/



Learn More: https://www.ngpa.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.