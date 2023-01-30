News: MMI adds Carol Burke as Regional Director of Enterprise Sales | CitizenWire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah /CitizenWire/ -- Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries, announced today that Carol Burke has been appointed regional director of enterprise sales. As part of the enterprise sales team, Burke is tasked with expanding MMI's growing roster of mortgage enterprise clients, which now includes 20 of the top 25 lenders in the nation, while also driving brand awareness and adoption in mortgage-related verticals, such as title and insurance.



"Having worked with Carol at Top of Mind, I am very familiar with her abilities, and I know she will help MMI thrive as we expand in 2023," said Melissa Sike, vice president of enterprise sales. "Her experiences in helping loan originators market themselves is an asset when showing off the benefits of the MMI tool."



With more than 25 years of experience in sales and account management, nearly 20 of which have been in the mortgage industry, Burke has dealt with every aspect of a lender's business. Burke comes to MMI after spending 10 years at Top of Mind Networks and 7 years at Lenders One.



"MMI provides invaluable information, and I almost can't believe the quality and quantity of data they aggregate and put together in a palatable and easily consumable way," said Burke. "This is a tool I think every mortgage company should have and I want to be part of spreading that message. I also admire the people and culture at MMI and I'm proud to be a part of it."



By accessing an unrivaled database of comprehensive real estate and mortgage production data, MMI's enterprise customers can identify partner networks that best support their business objectives, with granular insight into lenders, loan officers and real estate agents by region or individual transactions. To learn more, visit https://mmi.io.



About MMI:



Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) is a market leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, the company's signature product, MMI, provides actionable intelligence for lenders, real estate agents, real estate brokerages, title companies and others in the real estate industry. MMI is currently used by more than 450 enterprise customers, including 20 of the top 25 lenders in the country. To learn more, visit https://mmi.io or contact sales@mmi.io.



