News: Pittsburgh Internet Consulting Announces Rebrand as PIC | CitizenWire

Rebrand aligns company with core mission and focus on innovative 'Walk With You Marketing' approach

PITTSBURGH, Pa. /CitizenWire/ -- Pittsburgh Internet Consulting announced today that it has rebranded to effectively align with its core mission as a growth-oriented marketing agency. The company's name is now PIC, and its new logo and messaging reflect a dedication to PIC's creative and value-based Walk With You Marketing™ approach.



Established in 2001, PIC seeks to forge a long-term strategic marketing partnership with each client, leveraging the PIC team's knowledge and experience to achieve each client's short- and long-term growth goals. PIC's marketing experts collaborate with the client's existing marketing team or leadership to develop a strategy and tactical roadmap, and then "walk" with the client to execute effective, data-driven marketing initiatives.



What does PIC stand for? ( Video: https://youtu.be/KRRdgTGmfRM )



PIC's Founder & President, Jeff Schroeffel, stated, "When I founded Pittsburgh Internet Consulting more than 20 years ago, I focused primarily on search engine marketing but helped organizations with a wide range of online marketing needs. We have grown to be a company with 20 full-time team members and have evolved into a full-service marketing agency focused on growth enablement."



"Relationships are at the heart of what we do," Schroeffel emphasized. "That is why we've developed our consultative and unique 'Walk With You Marketing' approach as a close partnership with each customer. For some of our partners, we are their marketing department. For others, we are a critical extension of their marketing team. In every case, the client's goals are our goals, and we're all working together to hit those goals."



PIC currently serves 50 businesses, primarily growth-focused organizations with small internal marketing teams. The agency's comprehensive marketing solutions are customized for each client, are founded on collaborative and personal relationships, and include the appropriate marketing mix from PIC's extensive skill set:



* Awareness Strategies - Search engine optimization, social media, Email



* Lead Generation Campaigns - Inbound, outbound, and account-based marketing



* Branding Strategies - Brand narrative, voice of the customer



* Competitive Intelligence - Competitor analysis, gap analysis



* Paid Media Strategies - Paid social, search engine marketing



* Website Development - Growth-driven design, strategic growth planning



* Hero Mission Strategy™️ - Move beyond buyer personas



* HubSpot® - Onboarding, consulting, marketing automation, and training



Robb Luther, PIC's V.P. of Business Development, emphasized, "PIC has a successful track record of helping businesses develop and implement marketing strategies that meet their growth goals. We are an extension of the client's marketing team and provide the level of service they need. We can do the work for them, help them do it, or teach them how to do it. In every scenario, our 'Walk With You' approach means we're constantly evaluating performance and collaborating to continuously improve the client's brand, website, and marketing initiatives."



"Marketing agencies aren't new," Luther continued. "But what we're doing at PIC is truly different and innovative, and our clients' success is proof that 'walking with PIC' delivers positive results. I strongly encourage business owners and marketing leaders to contact us to learn more about what makes PIC unique and effective, including our innovative Hero Mission Strategy."



About PIC:



PIC, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a full-service growth marketing agency, providing services to local, national, and international organizations in need of a strategic, comprehensive strategic marketing campaign. Since 2001, PIC has helped businesses of every size build and execute digital and traditional marketing strategies focused on generating leads and securing and retaining new customers, all with a focus on maximizing ROI.



To learn more about PIC and request a free consultation, visit https://www.WalkWithPIC.com/ or call (412) 424-6418.

