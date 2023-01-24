News: World’s Only Truly Immersive Sports AirBnB Gets Visits – and Competition – from Pro Athletes | CitizenWire

ORLANDO, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- A massive 54 acre sports-themed AirBnB style resort near Orlando is defying what market experts are calling the "AirBnBust," Orlando Area Luxury Rentals LLC announced today. The Lake Louisa Chateau, adjacent to the beach at Central Florida's Lake Louisa State Park, is a dream come true for sports lovers and outdoor enthusiasts. Sports legends and celebrity athletes have already begun to take notice and are vying not only to stay at The Lake Louisa Chateau but also to compete there.



During his staycation at the estate, recently retired NBA player DeMarre Carroll toppled the high score on the Chateau's arcade basketball game but his achievement was soon outdone by a high school teen whose family rented the estate soon after. Only weeks later, former Titans player Michael Harrington stayed at the estate and tied what now remains the current high score of 422.



With families travelling from all over to stay at The Lake Louisa Chateau, it's only a matter of time before another amateur athlete pummels a pro's high score.



While AirBnBs around the nation are beginning to go belly up, The Lake Louisa Chateau has clearly hit a home run and stays impressively booked throughout the year.



Owner David Canther says that part of the secret to what he terms his "AirBn-SLAM DUNK" is providing a unique and immersive experience. "When you pour your heart and soul into making a house, people will pick up on that energy and come to play - and stay."



The Lake Louisa Chateau sports mansion also offers a huge screened-in pool, karaoke, home theater, inflatable human foosball, Connect Four hoops, boating, fishing, and more.



See The Lake Louisa Chateau here: https://www.lakelouisachateau.com/.



Orlando Area Luxury Rentals LLC is a central Florida company offering unique mansions for rent on gated acreage. A unique brand of "themed home experience" combined with "6 star service" has helped OALR maintain a world class reputation for excellence among travelers. Learn more: https://orlandoarealuxuryrentals.com/.



