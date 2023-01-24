News: Soul Carrier Releases Limited Football Leather Handbag Collection at Phoenix Luxury Resorts | CitizenWire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- As Phoenix hotels and resorts prepare for the influx of guests attending the Professional Football Championship Game in February, fashion-conscious visitors who love football are sure to get excited about Soul Carrier's new football leather handbag collection.



A clutch and purse, made from the same leather that's used in manufacturing official footballs, will make a fashion statement at the big game or watching party.



Jennifer Paige Boonlorn, founder and lead designer, Soul Carrier, says that she loves to find unique materials and then figure out ways to fashion them into handbags that age gracefully with use. She also enjoys staying on top of current events and trends.



So, when Boonlorn, a Parsons School of Design graduate, learned that Phoenix was going to host the big game, she got busy. She wanted to create something super special for Soul Carrier's local retail partners in the Phoenix area.



"Arizona Biltmore has a long-standing commitment to supporting our local businesses, and a big part of that is curating our 'Only at Biltmore' shop to include high-quality, unique and locally-sourced brands - like Soul Carrier," Madison LaBerge, Arizona Biltmore, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, says. "We can't wait to offer our guests something special to take home in memory of such a monumental event like this year's big game."



The early stages of Boonlorn's research about leather footballs led her to The Tannery Row, a leather outfitter in Chicago that distributes Horween leather, the official leather used in manufacturing professional footballs.



"I love seeing Horween Football Leather being used in new and unique ways and these Soul Carrier handbags are a perfect example of just that," Kyle Gerber of The Tannery Row, shares.



So, with the release of these fun and luxurious, football-themed handbags, football fashionistas can sport a bag that not only gives a nod to their favorite sport, but keeps them looking super sharp and stylish too.



A zip code locator for retail boutiques that feature Soul Carrier products is available at: https://soulcarrier.com/boutiques.



About Soul Carrier:



Founded in 2009, Soul Carrier is a luxury travel accessories brand based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Jennifer Paige Boonlorn is the founder and lead designer behind the brand. Her products are featured at prestigious resort boutiques including Four Seasons, Waldorf Astoria, Fairmont and the Beverly Hills Hotel.



Soul Carrier: https://soulcarrier.com/



