News: MMI Receives Growth Investment from WestView Capital Partners | CitizenWire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah /CitizenWire/ -- Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries, announced today that it has received a growth investment from WestView Capital Partners (WestView), a Boston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on middle market growth companies.



Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, MMI provides a comprehensive software suite that enables participants in the mortgage origination process to track and analyze production data effectively. The MMI platform combines highly accurate and real-time data with broad nationwide geographic coverage and an intelligent, user-friendly interface, allowing its users to access the most relevant information and draw actionable insights quickly. MMI is used by mortgage lenders, loan originators and other real estate professionals to foster and manage referral relationships, facilitate informed recruiting decisions and aid in their outbound sales efforts.



"We are thrilled to partner with WestView and are eager to begin our next chapter of growth," said Ben Teerlink, Founder and CEO of MMI. "This investment from WestView will enable us to continue executing upon the numerous opportunities ahead of us. We are focused on adding new products and features to better support our customers and will leverage WestView's long-tenured experience as software investors to help us accelerate growth and expand our talented team. WestView's investment is a great sign to our customers, employees and the industry at large that we have built a company and brand poised for continued success."



"MMI is a true category leader and has built the leading brand in providing data, analytics, and intelligence to the mortgage origination process," said Kevin Twomey, Principal at WestView, who will join MMI's Board of Directors. "MMI has become an essential tool for those looking to drive more efficient production and take market share, particularly in today's market environment."



"Ben and his team have built an impressive company and have taken advantage of a clear need in the market. We are excited to partner with them as they look to continue to build and scale their platform," added John Turner, partner at WestView, who will also join the company's board.



WestView was represented by Latham & Watkins LLP with debt financing provided by Abacus Finance. MMI was represented by Horizon Partners and Buchalter PC.



About MMI:



Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) is a market leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, the company's signature product, MMI, provides actionable intelligence for lenders, real estate agents, real estate brokerages, title companies and others in the real estate industry. MMI is currently used by more than 450 enterprise customers, including 20 of the top 25 lenders in the country. To learn more, visit https://mmi.io or contact sales@mmi.io.



About WestView Capital Partners:



WestView Capital Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on middle market growth companies, manages approximately $1.7 billion in capital across four funds. WestView partners with existing management teams to sponsor minority and majority recapitalizations, growth, and consolidation transactions in industries such as software and IT services, healthcare technology and outsourcing, business services, consumer, and growth industrial. WestView focuses on investing in companies with revenue of at least $10 million and operating profits between $3 and $25 million. For more information, please visit https://www.wvcapital.com/.



