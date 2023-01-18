News: Sokal Showcases Digital Ad Products and Website Technology at NADA Show 2023 | CitizenWire

RALEIGH, N.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Sokal, a full-service advertising agency with offices in Raleigh and Charlotte, N.C., will be exhibiting at the NADA Show in Dallas, Texas beginning on January 27, 2023. They will be showcasing their suite of digital advertising products, as well as their website technology which is powered by their Momentum platform.

Learn More: https://www.gosokal.com/

