News: Down Payment Resource’s Rob Chrane honored by National Mortgage Professional’s inaugural Industry Titans award program | CitizenWire

The 2023 Industry Titans awards recognize prominent leaders in the mortgage industry

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Down Payment Resource (DPR), the housing industry's leading technology for connecting home buyers with homebuyer assistance programs, today announced that National Mortgage Professional (NMP) selected its Founder and CEO Rob Chrane to its first cohort of Industry Titans honorees. The 2023 Industry Titans award program recognizes influential leaders that have made impactful contributions to the housing finance industry.



Chrane was honored for his work at DPR, a technology firm enabling the housing industry to connect homebuyers with homebuyer assistance programs that make the wealth-building advantages of homeownership more accessible. Consumers and housing professionals query DPR's database to discover homebuyer assistance programs more than 200,000 times a day. To date, more than 9.3 million unique consumers and housing professionals have used DPR to find home financing assistance.



"By spreading awareness about financial programs designed to uplift homebuyers through my work at DPR, I have the opportunity to help the housing industry meet community needs and help community members build wealth through homeownership," said Chrane. "It is an honor to be recognized by NMP for following my passion for affordable lending programs, trends and strategies."



Over the last year, Chrane has greatly expanded DPR's ability to raise awareness about homebuyer assistance programs by partnering with numerous multiple listing service (MLS) providers and consumer home search sites Zillow, Redfin, and Realtor.com. He also oversees the development of DPR's Homeownership Program Index (HPI), a quarterly report that uncovers DPA trends by surveying the funding status, eligibility rules and benefits of all U.S. homebuyer assistance programs.



Read the full list of 2023 Industry Titans in the January issue of National Mortgage Professional, or online at https://nationalmortgageprofessional.com/news/meet-nmp-2023-titans-industry.



About Down Payment Resource:



Down Payment Resource (DPR) is an award-winning technology provider helping the housing industry connect homebuyers with the homebuyer assistance they need. With toolsets tailored for real estate agents, multiple listing services and mortgage lenders, DPR's technology empowers housing professionals to make affordable home financing opportunities more accessible while growing business and forging referral partnerships. The only organization to track the details of every U.S. homebuyer assistance program, DPR frequently lends its expertise to nonprofits, housing finance agencies, policymakers, government-sponsored enterprises, think tanks and trade organizations seeking to improve housing affordability. Its technology is used by five of the top 10 retail mortgage lenders by volume, three of the four largest real estate listing websites and 500,000 real estate agents.



For more information, visit https://downpaymentresource.com/.



Learn More: https://www.downpaymentresource.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.