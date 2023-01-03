News: AIRBNBUST? Nope! Thousands are Busting Down Doors To Get To Stay At This One | CitizenWire

ORLANDO, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- During what market analysts are calling the "AirBnBust," at least one savvy host has found a way to thrive. While thousands of AirBnB owners are bemoaning losses and contemplating selling off their properties, Orlando Area Luxury Rentals' "Great Escape Parkside" is already 86% sold out for 2023. In fact, this game-themed AirBnB now has a waiting list for June and July.



How is success possible in what analysts are predicting will be the worst year in history for many AirBnB hosts?



Owned by designer Andrew Greenstein, The Great Escape Parkside, which can sleep a whopping 54 guests (but regularly caters to groups of just 20-30 people), specializes in family reunions and corporate retreats. Greenstein's "game house" re-defines the "AirBnB" concept by providing not just a place to sleep but rather, an entire resort-like vacation "experience." The home's proud owner says many of his guests come to Central Florida just to experience this property and do nothing else locally during their visit.



The success of this 10 acre gated "game house" mansion has captured global media attention over the last few years. Its gigantic swimming complex includes the world's only billiard table pool (yes, a "pool pool"). A super fast waterslide plunges swimmers towards a mosaic "cue ball" while a theme park worthy lazy river wraps around the whole thing. Behind the swimming "pool pool" is a 12-foot tall inflatable "soccer dartboard." Next to that is "human whack-a-mole." Oh, and there's a one-half basketball court, inflatable soccer billiards, and a custom-designed gigantic "Never Be BOARD Game" out back too!



Inside, there's not one but two fully immersive escape room experiences themed around popular games like CLUE and RISK. The are multiple arcades and even a carnival midway "tent" area including a skeeball machine and a hammer strike. Not to be outdone, there's also an actual high-tech laser maze bedroom and, of course, a karaoke sound stage and a movie theater too.



Great Escape Parkside isn't Greenstein's only unique AirBnB style property. He owns 4 of these themed giants and helped design and list a 5th one. Each one's calendar is filling up quickly for 2023 despite analysts' gloom and doom reports about the impending "AirBnBUST."



But Greenstein says there's "more to his secret sauce" than just unique home concepts. "Part of it," he divulges is "just plain good old-fashioned customer service."



While AirBnB has is becoming sometimes known for impersonal hosts, unavailable property managers, and jacked up pricing, Greenstein prides himself on providing customers with what he calls a "6 star experience" from the moment they first contact his team through checkout and beyond. Their response time to any questions is lightning fast and extremely personable.



They go out of their way to make each family feel special and everyone in Greenstein's employ knows to "spare no expense" and "do whatever it takes" to keep guests not just happy but "blown away."



As a result, Greenstein has built up an enormous client database with tremendous goodwill and repeat business. "This," he says with the grin of a kid who just won their favorite board game, "is our security. THIS is what provides us with enough bookings in a 'down economy' to persevere. We have built our own audience and brand loyalty."



Indeed, the Great Escape Parkside has earned nearly 300,000 loyal Facebook followers while most AirBnB operators debate whether social media is "worth it." Essentially, it's an AirBnB that has transcended AirBnB.



Struggling with your rental during the "bust?" Greenstein's example proves that with the right attitude, there is hope.



See The Great Escape Parkside AirBnB here:



https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/23428546



About Orlando Area Luxury Rentals:



Orlando Area Luxury Rentals LLC is a central Florida company offering unique mansions for rent on gated acreage. A unique brand of "themed home experience" combined with "6 star service" has helped OALR maintain a world class reputation for excellence among travellers. Learn more at: https://orlandoarealuxuryrentals.com/.



