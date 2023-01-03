News: J.W. Heist Steakhouse Opens in Downtown Bozeman – Woodfire Cooking Wrapped in a Fine Dining Experience | CitizenWire

BOZEMAN, Mont. /CitizenWire/ -- The latest addition to the Montana culinary scene is J.W. Heist Steakhouse, an establishment that honors the West's ranching traditions; draws inspiration from classic American steakhouses; and produces plates with the highest level of culinary preparation. The vision for this upscale restaurant comes from a five-generation Montanan with homesteader roots; a seasoned restauranteur; a Bozeman-based, nationally-recognized interior designer; and a hospitality group consisting of executive chefs, restaurant consultants, art curators, and craftsmen. J.W. Heist opens its doors-a culmination of years of both big-picture planning and attention to detail.



J.W. Heist, a landmark Montana steakhouse. strives to fill a culinary gap since Boodles was destroyed by a natural gas explosion in 2009. Situated at 27 East Main St, J.W. Heist contributes to Bozeman's downtown vibe which attracts out-of-state visitors, fellow Montanans, and locals alike. On the exterior the clean, black façade with tasteful neon signage is both traditional and fresh - being as relevant in the 2020's as it could have been in the 1920's.



Brett Evje, one of the restaurant group's partners and chief executives, has a long history in Montana hospitality. He has been integral to the vision of Montana landmark establishments such as Stacey's in Gallatin Gateway, the Old Saloon in Emigrant, and Plonk in downtown Bozeman and Missoula. The namesake of this newest venture comes from Evje's family. The Heists homesteaded in the Cinnabar Basin, coincidentally about the same year as the fictional character John Dutton of "Yellowstone."





Behind the culinary and customer experience vision is Michael Ochsner, a seasoned restauranteur. As one would expect from a steakhouse, the menu features classic cocktails, prime beef, and an award-winning wine list. Adding to the high caliber fare are fresh seafood offerings and vegetables. The open-plan kitchen allows patrons to see the chefs at work over a woodfire and movable grill.



Ochsner says, "The customer experience begins on the street in the context of historic downtown Bozeman. As one enters the foyer, the vibe is both contemporary and traditional. The experience is not just visual, but also tactile with the feel of the leather furnishings, stone tables, and crisp linens. With a state-of-the-art woodfire grill and the high-quality beef that comes off it, the subtle smells in the space are notable. On top of that, we have a seasoned staff of restaurant professionals who are attentive without being stuffy."



The wood paneling, custom finishings, historical lighting, and fine art all contribute to an ambience that has both a classic American steakhouse feel as well as a Western welcome.



Starting from the entrance, the history and cultural iconography of Montana are referenced. The fine art is provided by Montana Trails Gallery and Tierney Fine Art and includes images of the North American fauna like bison and elk, scenes of frontiersmen exploring the wild, and paintings of cattle and cattlemen.



The restaurant's art is curated by and interiors designed by award-winning designer William Peace of Peace Design. Peace splits his time between Montana, Atlanta, and travel destinations world-wide. Since putting down roots in the West in the 1990's, Peace's imprint in the Rocky Mountain region has gained recognition for being both locally-influenced and globally-attuned. The design for J.W. Heist is just that - blending Montana authenticity with East Coast sophistication.



With attention to detail and a welcoming environment, J.W. Heist Steakhouse offers classic fare while paying homage to our namesake. Serving prime beef, fresh seafood, classic cocktails and an award-winning wine list, we are dedicated to making your experience memorable and of the highest caliber.



Learn more at: https://jwheist.com/



27 E Main Street, Bozeman, Montana 59715



IG: @jwheist



FB: @jwheiststeakhouse



Resy: https://resy.com/cities/boz/jw-heist



Learn More: https://jwheist.com/

