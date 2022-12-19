News: How to Transfer WhatsApp From Android to iPhone 14 Without Factory Reset | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Transferring WhatsApp from Android to iPhone is quite challenging when people are trading in a new iPhone 14 from an old Android phone. Since the data includes large files, users fear losing WhatsApp messages while moving. "To provide better software for users, Tenorshare has offered a secure tool like Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer for transferring WhatsApp from Android to iPhone 14 without factory reset," said Tenorshare spokesperson.



"And During Tenorshare Special Christmas Offer, fans can obtain Tenorshare coupon codes to easily transfer WhatsApp between Android and iOS without factory reset. Stop hesitating to Be part of the Christmas Scavenger Hunt Game to win special discounts, including 500$ gift cards. But don't forget to learn how to use iCareFone for WhatsApp transfer below.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=69Y_71H6Br4



How to Transfer WhatsApp Data From Android to iPhone 2023？



Although there is already an official app called "Move to iOS" to help users transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone 14. But it would cause data loss for it requires a factory reset for devices. In contrast, Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer is the best WhatsApp solution alternative with a high success rate and without factory reset.



Follow below steps and takes minutes to transfer WhatsApp between Android and iPhone.



* After connecting phones with PC, choose "WhatsApp" > Click "Transfer" > Tap "Continue".



* Open WhatsApp and choose "Settings" > "Chats" > Chat Backup to create a backup.



* Select the type of WhatsApp data you want to transfer and wait for the transferal procedure to be done.



Features of Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer



* Quickly transfer WhatsApp data without factory reset.



* Transfer all WhatsApp data between Android and iOS.



* One-Click backup, restore and transfer WhatsApp/WhatsApp Business.



* Provides nearly 100% success rate for WhatsApp transfers with good services.



* Export & view the backup of WhatsApp Business to HTML.



Can I Transfer WhatsApp From Android to Phone 14 Without a Computer？



If your computer isn't around and you are worried about data loss due to transferring WhatsApp from Android to iPhone 14, iCareFone Transfer to iPhone app lets you transfer WhatsApp data without a PC. Now that you can quickly and effectively iCareFone Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone 14 from anywhere and anytime.



Warm Christmas Discounts to Transfer WhatsApp Messages



Tenorshare recently launched a Warm Christmas Sale so that applicants can play the Tenorshare Treasure Hunt Game and win massive discounts. Also, don't forget to use the discounts you won to move WhatsApp from Android to iPhone 14 in a short time with iCareFone Transfer.



About Tenorshare



Under the mission of "Better Software, Better Life," Tenorshare is trying best to polish the core technology on the iOS, Android, Windows and Mac platforms. It is iCareFone Transfer that makes the process for transferring WhatsApp easier and safer. Come and participate in the Tenorshare Treasure Hunt Game!



