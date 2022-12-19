News: HitPaw Video Converter Mac V2.6 Released: Spotify Music Converter, Compressor and DVD Converter | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- HitPaw, a leader in the industry, incorporates AI-enabled capabilities into its main product to help consumers meet a variety of demands quickly and effectively. HitPaw Video Converter Mac V2.6.0 is sync to the Windows version with noteworthy features, including Spotify to MP3 Converter, AI Vocal Remover, Video/Image Compressor, DVD to MP4 Converter, and etc.



Let's dive into the new features of HitPaw Video Converter Mac V2.6.0:



* Spotify to MP3 Converter



HitPaw Video Converter Mac now supports Spotify Music Converter, which allows users to convert Spotify to MP3 without Spotify Premium account. In addition, all the ID3 information will be kept for better organization. There will be no quality loss during the 120x faster conversion with 320kbps.



* Powerful AI Vocal Remover



The powerful AI also comes to HitPaw Video Converter Mac, removing vocals from songs has never been so easy. It becomes much easier to make Karaoke music and spend wonderful party time with friends.



* DVD to MP4 Converter



DVDs may be played on any device or player with HitPaw Video Converter Mac without losing quality. Currently, more than 1000 distinct formats, including MP4, MOV, FLV, MP3, and WMA, may be converted from DVD discs, DVD Folders, ISO, and IFO files.



* Video/Image Compressor



You attempted to send a big video to a friend on WhatsApp, but it didn't work. How much video quality is lost during compression? Now, HitPaw Video Converter Mac is combined with Video/Image Compressor, allowing users resizing video and image files without sacrificing quality.



Compatibility and Price



HitPaw Video Converter MAC is now compatible MacOS 10.13 and above. Its pricing starts from $19.95 per month, $39.95 per year, and $79.95 for the lifetime. For more information checking,



you can visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-video-converter-mac.html



About HitPaw



HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in files compressing, video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity.



To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html and https://www.hitpaw.com/



