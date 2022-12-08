News: Fire Cornhole Recently Signed Sokal | CitizenWire

RALEIGH, N.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Fire Cornhole recently signed Sokal, a Raleigh based advertising firm, as their agency of record. Sokal specializes in digital marketing and websites but will also offer their full list of services including, but not limited to, graphic design, video production, and media buying.



"Our clientele predominately consists of automobile dealerships, so it was a new endeavor branching out into the cornhole world," quipped Michael Ransom, COO of Sokal. "Our group of creative professionals plan to engage fully in providing Fire Cornhole a unique and innovative edge, optimizing digital strategy and clarity for them. We look forward to engaging with such a highly specialized company."



Fire Cornhole is a relatively new company located 104 Payne Road in Thomasville, North Carolina. Creating quality products at competitive prices, they carry a variety of cornhole apparel, boards, and ACL (American Cornhole League) bags all made in the USA.



Jason McCannon, the owner of Fire Cornhole, commented, "The reputation of the Fire brand of cornhole bags has been built through its sponsorship and exceptional play of select professional players. These players recognize the quality craftsmanship and commitment to the game of the Fire brand.



"Since our inception two years ago, Fire sponsored players have won more ACL Pro titles than players from any other bag manufacturer and cashed in on over half a million in earnings!



"The Fire brand continues to grow and offers the same quality bags the pros use to the masses.



"To maximize marketing dollars and content, we have engaged Sokal to assist in the creative process. From our initial meeting, we were impressed with the professionalism, creativity, and the quality of the Sokal team as a whole. We look forward to this collaboration."



Starting in mid-December 2022, Sokal will provide full-service advertising for Fire Cornhole.



About Sokal:



Headquartered in Raleigh NC, Sokal is one of largest automotive advertising agencies in the country.



The company specializes in digital marketing (SEO, paid search, CTV, pre-roll and display ads) and award-winning website design, and maintenance. Sokal also boasts a full-service agency experience with experts trained to execute everything from radio and television production, ad design, direct mail, media buying and much more.



Sokal employs well over 100 staff members including Digital Strategists, Website Developers, Graphic Designers, Video Producers and Editors, and Account Managers and Coordinators while currently managing well over 350 clients across the country.



For more information about Sokal, please visit their website at: https://www.gosokal.com/



For more information about Fire Cornhole, please visit their website at: https://firecornhole.com/



