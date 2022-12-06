News: Podiatric Surgeon Specializing In Pediatrics Comes To Lake Mary, Casselberry | CitizenWire

CASSELBERRY, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- It's difficult for any parent to watch their child get sidelined by foot and ankle pain. Worse yet-finding a podiatrist who specializes in pediatric cases. But for those who live in Lake Mary and Casselberry, accessing a qualified provider is no longer an issue. Fellowship-trained podiatric surgeon Shruti Dosi, DPM, recently joined Modern Foot & Ankle, a Central Florida podiatric group, bringing her exceptional skills in pediatrics and reconstructive surgery to the Orlando area.



"My staff and I work as a team to create a unique experience that is comforting and innovative," said Dr. Dosi. "Patients are encouraged to take a leading role in their treatment and recovery, and I am devoted to getting them back on their feet with minimal disruption to their lives."



Pediatric foot and ankle healthcare-and specifically, correcting pediatric deformities-is a practice that is close to her heart. Born with clubfoot, Dr. Dosi said she received excellent treatment during her childhood and is now passionate about helping children who suffer from similar conditions.



"I can empathize with my patients on a deeper level due to my personal history of undergoing multiple lower extremity surgeries from infancy to adulthood," she explained. "Being fellowship-trained in pediatric and adult reconstructive foot and ankle surgery, I am dedicated to using the latest research and advanced technology to deliver exceptional care to my patients."



To that end, Dr. Dosi added she believes in using a doctor-patient team-based approach to get patients back on their healthy lifestyle as quickly and safely as possible.



"During my fellowship, I learned to incorporate technology-based practice with evidence-based medicine to enhance the patient experience and provide a comprehensive treatment plan to the patient," she said. "Modern Foot & Ankle emphasizes a focus on patient-centric care, which resonates with me. I feel that I fit in well with the welcoming and supportive work environment the group has created."



Modern Foot & Ankle is known for curating a progressive model for podiatric care, basing treatment plans on medical expertise, compassion, and technology. Located at 2500 W. Lake Mary Blvd. in Lake Mary and 178 Wilshire Blvd. in Casselberry, Dr. Dosi's clinics offer advanced in-house equipment, extended office hours, and easy online booking and check-in.



And the linchpin for it all is the patient.



"The family-friendly environment of this community provides a reliable support system for my patients," said Dr. Dosi. "This is helpful in achieving our goal of delivering a patient-centric experience with innovative and modern solutions."



