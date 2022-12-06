News: iPhone Stuck On The Apple Logo? Here is why and how to unfreeze it! | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- It is universal but terrible for most iPhone devices that iPhone stuck on Apple logo screen. If your iPhone is frozen on Apple screen and you are worried about what to do next to handle Apple logo, don't need to panic as Tenorshare is here to provide its expert repairing services with Tenorshare ReiBoot to unfreeze your frozen screen. What a coincidence that up to 70% off is offered for its iPhone repair software before December 9, 2022. Avail this discount if you are confused to repair your Apple logo screen.



Video Tutorial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aYnIugz5cvI



What would cause my iPhone stuck on Apple Logo?



Many iPhone users complained that iPhone stays on Apple logo screen, but they didn't catch the root of Apple logo.



Restoring data from backup, transferring data, installing and updating the software, jailbreaking iPhone, and degrading version are possible reasons for a frozen iPhone screen.



"iPhone stuck on the Apple logo can be caused causally. Fortunately, it can be fixed by Tenorshare ReiBoot when your iPhone is stuck on the Apple logo," said Tenorshare's spokesperson. "When compared to the conventional methods for fixing iPhone Stuck on the Apple logo, Tenorshare ReiBoot has its magic to repair Apple logo in a hassle-free way."



How to Fix iPhone Stuck On Apple Logo Without Data Loss?



After figuring out the cause of the Apple logo, let's move forward toward its solution with the best repair software:



* Install the latest version of Tenorshare ReiBoot on your PC and click "START" on the main interface.



* Click on the "Standard repair" button. Then download the firmware package by clicking on "Download".



* For fixing Apple Logo Loop, click on "Start Standard Repair" after completing the download.



* Finally, the Apple logo stuck would be resolved to a normal state.



Additionally, Tenorshare ReiBoot can fix various iOS problems, such as device bugs, screen stuck, iPhone errors, and update problems, etc.



About Tenorshare



Other than iPhone stuck on Apple screen, ReiBoot can resolve any iOS issues with expert repairing software like iOS Update Stuck, White Screen, Boot Loop Screen, Black Screen, Recovery Mode Stuck, and Won't Restore e.t.c.



