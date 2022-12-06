News: HousingWire Magazine selects MMI Founder, Ben Teerlink, as a 2022 Tech Trendsetter | CitizenWire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah /CitizenWire/ -- Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries, announces its founder and CEO Ben Teerlink has been selected by housing industry publication HousingWire in its annual Tech Trendsetters award program. This award honors leaders that have played an integral role in bringing innovative solutions to market for the housing industry.



"It's a pleasure to be selected for this award, and even more of a pleasure to work alongside my team at MMI to provide powerful insights to housing industry professionals daily," said Teerlink. "Given the volatility of today's market, data intelligence and market insights continue to prove their value to real estate and mortgage professionals. I'm extremely proud of the work we do and the team we've built at MMI."



Despite a slowing market, MMI continues to grow. In addition to several new hires, MMI ranked No. 11 on the Utah Business list of fastest-growing companies and debuted on Inc. 5000 regional and annual lists.



"Our success despite a shifting market is a testament to the data insights mortgage and housing professionals have yearned for. I'm humbled by the milestones we've hit this year and honored to create an ample resource for the industry," continued Teerlink.



"The 2022 HW Tech Trendsetter honorees are driving progress and leading a digital transformation across the housing sector," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "One of our goals at HousingWire is to spotlight the individuals and organizations that are moving markets forward and this year's honorees are an exceptional example of forward progress."



The complete list of honorees can be found at https://www.housingwire.com.



About MMI:



Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) is a market leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, the company's signature product, MMI, provides actionable intelligence for lenders, real estate agents, real estate brokerages, title companies and others in the real estate industry. MMI is currently used by more than 350 enterprise customers, including 20 of the top 25 lenders in the country. To learn more, visit https://mmi.io or contact sales@mmi.io.



Learn More: https://mmi.io

