News: Sales Boomerang Ranked Number 162 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ | CitizenWire

Attributes 906.4% revenue growth to its industry-first borrower intelligence alerts that help lenders uncover easily overlooked loan opportunities in their customer databases

OWINGS MILLS, Md. /CitizenWire/ -- Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry's top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, and Mortgage Coach, a platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive home loan presentations, today announced that Sales Boomerang ranked No. 162 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Sales Boomerang grew 906.4% from 2018-2021, the period relevant to the 2022 rankings.



Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach's chief executive officer, Richard Harris, credits the platform's powerfully automated borrower intelligence and comprehensive line of loan opportunity alerts with the company's 906.4% revenue growth. He said, "Sales Boomerang has been recognized as one of North America's most sought-after mortgage technologies for the second consecutive year - an accomplishment we owe to the hundreds of lenders who continuously champion the platform and its No Borrower Left Behind™ promise. Now, thanks to our merger with Mortgage Coach, our lender clients can provide first-class services to even more homebuyers identified with Sales Boomerang alerts via Mortgage Coach's interactive presentations that offer insight into how home loans perform over time."



"As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners' relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all."



"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."



Sales Boomerang ranked No. 49 as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner for 2021.



Overall, 2022 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 241% to 125,138% from 2018 to 2021, with median growth of 611%.



About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™



Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.



In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.



About Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach



Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach are trusted by more than 300 lenders, including brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions and banks, to connect borrowers with the right loan at the right time.



Sales Boomerang transformed the relationship between mortgage lenders and borrowers with the introduction of the first automated borrower intelligence system in 2017. Intelligent alerts notify lenders as soon as a past customer or prospect is ready and credit-qualified for a loan. As the mortgage industry's #1 borrower retention tool, Sales Boomerang helps lenders build lasting borrower relationships that maximize lifetime customer value. To learn more, visit https://www.salesboomerang.com.



Mortgage Coach is an award-winning platform that empowers mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive presentations that model home loan performance over time. Side-by-side loan comparisons allow borrowers to make faster, more informed mortgage decisions while enabling lenders to consistently deliver an on-brand, consultative home financing experience that increases borrower pull-through, repeat business and referrals. To learn more, visit https://www.mortgagecoach.com.



About Deloitte



Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.



Learn More: https://www.salesboomerang.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.