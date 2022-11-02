News: Idaho Wins Prestigious National Award | CitizenWire

National Rural Water Association presents Idaho Rural Water Association with the 2022 State Association of the Year Award

BOISE, Idaho /CitizenWire/ -- Idaho Rural Water Association (IRWA) earns the 2022 State Association of the Year Award in the Awards of Excellence competition awarded by National Rural Water Association (NRWA). IRWA has earned this prestigious award three times in the last seven years.



"We are honored to receive this prestigious award from National Rural Water Association," says Shelley Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of IRWA. "We are grateful to our members and others that support our Association so we can deliver high quality service to Idaho's rural water utilities and provide statewide training to Idaho's hard working drinking water and wastewater professionals."



The competition consists of seven categories including Outstanding Achievement in Training; On-Site Technical Assistance; Communications Publications and Public Relations; Legislative Initiatives; Member Services and the most prestigious award of State Association of the Year. Every year a five-member committee is tasked at selecting the state rural water association winners in each of these categories.



IRWA celebrates its 35th anniversary this year; a milestone that symbolizes longevity and success. Through innovation and willingness to challenge themselves to new heights, they have achieved numerous, record-breaking achievements in their 35th year.



About Idaho Rural Water Association



Idaho Rural Water Association (IRWA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation providing training and technical assistance to drinking water and wastewater utility systems in Idaho with populations under 10,000. IRWA is currently comprised of over 365 direct member systems in Idaho. These members elect a seven-member Board of Directors that volunteer their time to govern the Association.



For more information, visit https://www.idahoruralwater.com/.



Learn More: https://www.idahoruralwater.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.