News: Click n’ Close launches proprietary SmartBuy loan suite to provide low- and moderate-income homebuyers with more affordable mortgage options | CitizenWire

ADDISON, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Click n' Close, a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its wholesale and correspondent channels, announces it has launched SmartBuy, a suite of loan programs designed to give low and moderate-income (LMI) homebuyers an advantage in today's heightened mortgage interest rate environment. These programs offer down payment assistance (DPA) to help borrowers reduce their initial down payment as well as their monthly payment amounts utilizing Click n' Close's proprietary second liens.



"With recent volatility in rates and home prices maintaining record highs, TPOs need loan programs that are not only designed to help their borrowers navigate today's homeownership and affordability challenges but also varied enough to match borrowers' preferences and circumstances," said Click n' Close Owner and CEO Jeff Bode. "With our SmartBuy program, TPOs can meet their borrowers where they are today and create a loan program that helps them meet their goals."



"For example, TPOs can combine a seller-funded 2/1 buydown with SmartBuy for more cash-conscious borrowers, allowing them to secure a lower interest rate today, minimize their cash-to-close and postpone the rate reduction repayment to a later date. However, SmartBuy also offers a permanent buydown option that enables borrowers to qualify for a lower interest rate over the full life of the loan and maximize their long-term savings," Bode added. "Whether it is minimizing their cash-to-close, materially lowering their monthly payments or simply securing the lowest rate possible today, SmartBuy provides multiple options to help borrowers achieve their short- and long-term homeownership goals."



SmartBuy is the latest in a series of unique loan products developed by Click n' Close to help consumers and third-party originators (TPOs) address the challenges of today's market. Other innovations include its USDA one-time close construction loans, proprietary down payment assistance (DPA) program and eNote program for non-delegated correspondents.



For more information on SmartBuy or any of Click n' Close's innovative loan programs, contact Adam Rieke (wholesale) at adam.rieke@clicknclose.com or Julas Hollie (correspondent) at julas.hollie@clicknclose.com.



About Click n' Close, Inc.:



Click n' Close, Inc., formerly known as Mid America Mortgage, is a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its wholesale and correspondent channels and is also the nation's leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. In operation since 1940, Click n' Close has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings and eNotes.



Combining this culture of innovation with a risk management mindset enables Click n' Close to deliver new products to market that address the challenges facing both borrowers and third-party originators (TPOs). These innovations include its USDA one-time close construction loans, proprietary down payment assistance (DPA) program and reverse mortgage division. Its direct relationships with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and private investors afford Click n' Close direct access to the capital markets, thus ensuring maximum liquidity for its product innovations. By servicing its loan programs in-house, Click n' Close provides its wholesale and correspondent partners with an additional level of certainty regarding loan salability and superior borrower service over the life of the loan.



