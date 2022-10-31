News: MediSked Joins the Iowa Association of Community Providers (IACP) as a Strategic Business Partner | CitizenWire

URBANDALE, Iowa /CitizenWire/ -- Furthering its dedication to providing person-centered software solutions in Iowa, MediSked has joined the Iowa Association of Community Providers (IACP) as a Strategic Business Partner. IACP supports Iowa community providers so they can fully support Iowans in need of behavioral health and disability services.



As a Strategic Business Partner, MediSked will support the community providers that employ over 40,000 Iowans and provide services in all 99 counties of Iowa. This allows MediSked to connect with providers and ultimately help them to build efficiencies, support business operations, and enhance service quality.



"We are excited to join IACP in our shared dedication to improving lives and creating organizational efficiencies for all Iowans," said Rachel Hendrickson, Associate Director of Strategic Growth at MediSked.



IACP has been relentlessly advocating on behalf of mental health and disability service providers for more than 35 years. IACP partners with more than 125 community-based organizations to provide a wide range of resources to their management and staff (30,000+ people) to ensure that provider needs are being met.



About MediSked



MediSked is the leading brand in holistic solutions that improves lives, drives efficiencies, and generates innovations for health and human service organizations that support our community. MediSked solutions combine to provide innovative, person-centered technology that improves outcomes and quality, while reducing costs for individuals receiving home and community-based services and long-term services and supports through government & oversight, care coordination/payer and provider agencies. MediSked has supported clients across the United States since 2003.



https://www.medisked.com/



https://www.iowaproviders.org/



