News: Voluspa and Domaine Carneros by Taittinger welcome the holiday season with the Sparkling Cuvée Candle and Sparkling Wine duo | CitizenWire

Artisanal California-based brands collaborate on a limited-edition gift set

NAPA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Two iconic California-based handcrafted brands come together this holiday season with the release of the limited edition "Sparkling Cuvée" Signature Duo, featuring a luxuriously scented Voluspa candle and Sparkling Wine by the ever-elegant Domaine Carneros by Taittinger, paired in holiday gift packaging. Artisans of the senses, Voluspa and Domaine Carneros worked closely to accent the aromas of pink grapefruit and stone fruits found in the sparkling wine in the newest candle in the Voluspa portfolio. Both companies are California-based, sustainably focused and specialize in hand-crafted products. Their emphasis on accessible luxury made for a perfect partnership.



The limited-edition gift set features one 750 ml bottle of a custom-labeled Domaine Carneros sparkling wine paired with a Voluspa Sparkling Cuvée 9oz. Classic Candle. This set makes the perfect luxurious gift for any celebration. Sparking Cuvée's packaging is designed around the iridescent sheen of sparkling wine bubbles. A perfect complement to an evening of self-care or a gathering of friends, the opalescent Japonica glass accentuates the energy in the room with its sparkle and shine.



Each box is designed with all the little details in mind, beautiful white velvet flocking, metallic accents, and the signature white iridescent sheen. The set will retail for $89 and Domaine Carneros club members will benefit from a special price of $71.80. Purchases can be made here - https://www.domainecarneros.com/blog/raise-a-glass-with-a-sparkling-cuvee-by-domaine-carneros-and-voluspa.



About Voluspa:



Voluspa is true handcrafted California luxury. We believe that although our eyes show us the world, it's what we breathe in that brings us closer to it. Our exquisite scents are born from rare, globally-sourced ingredients of the highest quality and are rooted in our clean-burning, proprietary coconut wax blend - a first of its kind. Our fragrances are hand-poured in California, feature 100% natural hand-set wicks and are encased in ornate packaging, designed in-house. These vessels serve as colorful pops of elegant decor and can be repurposed and enjoyed long after the final flame. A well-rounded combination of quality, artistry and global inspiration serve as the backbone of who we are. From our house to your home.



For more information, visit: https://www.voluspa.com/.



About Domaine Carneros:



Founded in 1987, Domaine Carneros reflects the hallmark of its founder, Champagne Taittinger, in creating terroir-driven sparkling wine and preserving the quality tenets of the traditional method production. Located entirely within the Carneros AVA, between Napa and Sonoma counties, the six estate vineyards total approximately 400 acres with 150 acres planted to Chardonnay, 250 acres planted to Pinot Noir. The winery focuses on making ultra-premium Carneros sparkling wines limited production pinot noirs grown on their estate vineyards.



For more information, visit: https://www.domainecarneros.com/.



Learn More: https://www.domainecarneros.com/

