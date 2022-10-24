News: Digital Signage Experience in Las Vegas Nov. 17, 2022 | CitizenWire

TOPPER

Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA)

​DENVER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- Join KIOSK ASSOCIATION (KMA - Kiosk Manufacturer Association) in Las Vegas for the Digital Signage Experience at the LV Convention Center, Nov. 17, 2022. We are in booth 617.

OUR BOOTH

* Clover Kiosk by Nanonation - Nano will be highlighting their cloud platform and wide-ranging support. Nano will show 3x screens (a Samsung, an LG, and a Sony) stacked on a single dual post mount showing three SoC platforms for signage. For Nanonation show handout DSE_Nanonation Overview-compressed.

* Keyser Digital Menu Boards - Everything You Wanted to Know - the Keyser FLEX Outdoor Digital Display System, will showcase a new full turnkey dual 55" LCD outdoor display. Keyser 55 Dual Flex IP67 Specs

* Counter Top Self-Order with Accessibility - PolyTouch with Storm Interface -- Pyramid Polytouch Flex and also Pyramid Datasheet Booklet-compressed

* Here is our booth portal on DSE

* General Floorplan

Wednesday also is the day for the highly anticipated Sixteen:Nine Mixer, a prelim session covering merger and acquisition activity. That is at the Hard Rock but sold out. You may be able to get pass from sponsors.

REGULATORY NOTES

* November 21st is the deadline to send in responses to the nine questions the U.S. Access Board has asked for input on.

* In Washington D.C. -- M-Enabling Summit for Kiosk Accessibility Oct 24 Washington D.C.

MORE INFORMATION:

For more information contact info@kioskindustry.org or visit https://kioskindustry.org/

DSE Expo booth information: https://kioskindustry.org/dse-expo-2022/

Since 1996 for 26 years serving the self-service technology market. For a complete list of verticals visit The Industry Group ( https://industrygroup.org/ ).

Learn More: https://kioskindustry.org/

