News: Digital Signage Experience in Las Vegas Nov. 17, 2022 | CitizenWire

​DENVER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- Join KIOSK ASSOCIATION (KMA - Kiosk Manufacturer Association) in Las Vegas for the Digital Signage Experience at the LV Convention Center, Nov. 17, 2022. We are in booth 617.



OUR BOOTH



* Clover Kiosk by Nanonation - Nano will be highlighting their cloud platform and wide-ranging support. Nano will show 3x screens (a Samsung, an LG, and a Sony) stacked on a single dual post mount showing three SoC platforms for signage. For Nanonation show handout DSE_Nanonation Overview-compressed.



* Keyser Digital Menu Boards - Everything You Wanted to Know - the Keyser FLEX Outdoor Digital Display System, will showcase a new full turnkey dual 55" LCD outdoor display. Keyser 55 Dual Flex IP67 Specs



* Counter Top Self-Order with Accessibility - PolyTouch with Storm Interface -- Pyramid Polytouch Flex and also Pyramid Datasheet Booklet-compressed



* Here is our booth portal on DSE



* General Floorplan



Wednesday also is the day for the highly anticipated Sixteen:Nine Mixer, a prelim session covering merger and acquisition activity. That is at the Hard Rock but sold out. You may be able to get pass from sponsors.



REGULATORY NOTES



* November 21st is the deadline to send in responses to the nine questions the U.S. Access Board has asked for input on.



* In Washington D.C. -- M-Enabling Summit for Kiosk Accessibility Oct 24 Washington D.C.



AVIXA ARTICLES



* 3Cosmopolitan Hotel Lobby Case Study - Digital Signage



* Digital Menu Board Technical Considerations - Indoor & Outdoor



* BurgerFI ROI Case Study for Restaurants (with metrics)



* Kiosk Privacy Is About To Get Far More Complicated



POSTS



* Availability - Managing the Kiosk and Self-Service Supply Chain



* Biometric Kiosks - Thales Biometric Devices Now Available at UCP



* Digital Wayfinding Kiosk Software by 22Miles Updates



* Kiosk Accessibility Event - M-Enabling Summit



* Front Desk Reception Kiosk aka Virtual Receptionist



* Relevant Retail Using Digital Signage



* Kiosk Printer G2E News - Lottery Ticket Printer



* Drive Thru QSR Study 2022 (eg McDonalds Drive Thru)



* Ticket Kiosk Branding Design - Top 4 Tips & Videos



* Self-Order ROI Example BurgerFI Feature



* Coming to your home Samsung Smart TV Soon...Telehealth



* Taco Bell EV Charging Stations Deployed



MORE INFORMATION:



For more information contact info@kioskindustry.org or visit https://kioskindustry.org/



DSE Expo booth information: https://kioskindustry.org/dse-expo-2022/



Since 1996 for 26 years serving the self-service technology market. For a complete list of verticals visit The Industry Group ( https://industrygroup.org/ ).



Learn More: https://kioskindustry.org/

