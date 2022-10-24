News: EPIC Expands Northern California Presence with Acquisition of SLCO LLC | CitizenWire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants announced it has acquired SLCO LLC, headquartered in Lafayette, California. The acquisition expands EPIC's growing presence in Northern California and adds to its client offerings both regionally and nationally.



SLCO is an established leader in employee benefits, property & casualty, and personal lines. It is known nationwide for its comprehensive service capabilities, sophisticated product offerings and customized insurance solutions. SLCO will continue to serve clients from its offices in Lafayette, Santa Rosa, and Novato, California, under the leadership of Matthew M. Sitzmann, SLCO practice leader.



"Our team is excited about the opportunities ahead with EPIC. The partnership will bring both businesses added knowledge, market reach and expanded resources. We anticipate numerous opportunities to collaborate with EPIC in ways that will greatly benefit our clients and employees," said Sitzmann.



KJ Wagner, President, West Region with EPIC said, "SLCO brings extraordinary talent and client services to the EPIC Retail West business region. The SLCO team will expand and strengthen our presence within Northern California, and throughout the country, as we look forward to achieving great success together."



About EPIC Brokers & Consultants:



EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants has more than 2,800 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.



For more information on EPIC, visit: https://www.epicbrokers.com/



