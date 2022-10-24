News: Depth Public Relations highlights 16 years of client success with new website unveiled at Mortgage Bankers Association’s 2022 annual conference | CitizenWire

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Depth Public Relations (Depth), a leading provider of consultative B2B marketing, public relations and reputation management services for mortgage fintech innovators, the residential finance industry and technology for emerging regulated markets (regtech) marked the 16th anniversary of its founding with the launch of a new website featuring testimonials from its treasured clients and industry partners during the Mortgage Bankers Association's Annual Convention & Expo 2022 in Nashville.



"My business partners, our talented team of practitioners and I share a vision for cultivating a clientele that values our commitment to unmatched subject-matter expertise, depth of content, strategic understanding of the markets we serve and an unwillingness to compromise our integrity. That is the kind of client we pursue and serve most effectively," explained Depth founder and president Kerri Milam.



Depth's business model was conceived to fill a knowledge and service gap for growth-focused technology innovators driving the modernization and digitization of housing finance. Combining unrivaled strategic insights and top-shelf content development with native digital marketing acumen, Depth has a track record of success fueling adoption solutions and services across the mortgage lifecycle, from customer relationship management (CRM), appraisal and loan origination technology to innovations in mortgage servicing, quality control (QC) and capital markets.



During the last decade and a half Depth has maintained its commitment to avoid working with its clients' direct competitors and to facilitate strategic cross-pollination across clientele - an added value that continues to set the agency apart. Further, the firm emphasizes integrated marketing planning and rigorous project management to maximize sustained momentum, support strategic pivots and ensure 360-degree accountability.



As Depth reflects on its success in not merely weathering but thriving throughout multiple economic cycles, Milam says it seeks to broaden its unrivaled mortgage, housing and financial technology expertise by servicing clients among emerging regtech and HR technology markets.



About DepthPR:



Depth Public Relations (Depth) is a leading provider of consultative B2B marketing, public relations and reputation management services for the mortgage lending and residential finance industries. Since 2006, the firm has represented a clientele of established and emerging brands serving mortgage lenders, mortgage servicers, real estate professionals and appraisers. Depth is committed to serving the cause of digital innovation and to practicing the pay-it-forward principle alongside The Golden Rule. Depth is a member and supporter of the Mortgage Bankers Association, Housing Finance Strategies and The Mortgage Collaborative.



