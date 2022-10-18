News: New Animation Project Tackles Misinformation, Vaccines for Media Literacy Week | CitizenWire

'Booster Troop' Created by Black and Latinx Doctors, Educators, and Emmy Award-winning TV Writers

SAN DIEGO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Founded by two black doctors who tired of watching patients who looked like them die sicker and younger, Welfie is launching "Booster Troop," a fun health media literacy initiative that helps underserved children better spot misinformation. It launches October 24 for Media Literacy Week, and it includes a 7-minute animated episode in both English and Spanish, a lesson plan, and other classroom materials. Welfie provides culturally competent health and mental health education and care coordination to schools.



"Booster Troop" was made by Emmy Award-winning children's TV writers, educators, doctors, psychologists, and vetted by children, parents, teachers, school administrators, misinformation experts, psychologists, and former PBS and Sesame Workshop Executives. "Booster Troop" is free, and it features Welfie Pediatricians Dr. Nneka Edwards, MPH, who is also a Co-Founder of Welfie, and Dr. Jaime Deville, who worked on the COVID vaccine.



"Children are the most powerful agents of change in the universe," said Dr. Steven Moyo, MD and CEO and Founder of Welfie. "If we can help kids find joy and purpose in their own health, they will inspire the adults around them to do the same. But that can only happen if we help them understand how to tell accurate from inaccurate information."



The first episode of "Booster Troop" tackles the COVID vaccine and was made possible by The VaxUp Challenge, an initiative of the Innovation Studio at Children's Hospital Los Angeles and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Dr. Nneka Edward's segment was filmed at The Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital library in Toronto, Canada.



"Booster Troop" is currently creating a mental health program which will include self-assessments, interventionist content, health care coordination, and health fests that are culturally appropriate. Welfie was recently selected as a Google for Startups winner.



ABOUT WELFIE:



Welfie is a doctor founded, Black and women led company whose mission is to improve the health and wellbeing of underserved children and their families through culturally competent health education and care coordination in schools. Healthier children miss fewer days of school, perform better on tests, and live happier, more productive lives.



Learn more at: https://boostertroop.com/.



MULTIMEDIA:



You can see the trailer cut for media here in English: https://youtu.be/yyr6phYuVIw and here in Spanish: https://youtu.be/uoWGJMxIP6I

Learn More: https://www.welfie.com/

