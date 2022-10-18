News: Dosaggio™ by SottoPelle® Partners with PatientNow | CitizenWire

Dosaggio, the original, multi-patented hormone therapy dosing platform for physicians, has partnered with PatientNow electronic health records

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- Dosaggio™ by SottoPelle® and PatientNow announced today that they have entered into a partnership that integrates the two companies' innovative technologies, to improve efficiencies and elevate patient care for providers offering bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT).



This collaboration offers medical providers a powerful and seamless integration of capabilities for bioidentical hormone replacement therapy practices.



This partnership brings together PatientNow's robust functional EHR with the advanced and powerful Dosaggio™ hormone dosing tool, enabling medical providers to expand their functional medicine practices into the bioidentical hormone therapy arena.



PatientNow is a functional, full-service EHR that offers customized and integrated scheduling, charting, billing, reporting, prescription management, and treatment plan solutions for medical practices. The PatientNow EHR offers flexibility for each provider's needs - all with fair pricing.



The Dosaggio™ bioidentical hormone pellet therapy dosing application allows medical providers to optimize their patient's hormone health through precise, individualized hormone dosing. Dosaggio™ by SottoPelle® offers providers a proprietary online hormone dosing calculator that uses the patient's unique health data to calculate a precise, individualized BHRT dose. Dosaggio™ combines a powerful algorithm with on-screen clinical guidance that enables medical providers to approach each patient's hormone health care in an individualized manner.



The integration of these two platforms allows medical providers to pull patient data such as lab work, demographics, past hormone therapy notes, and other documentation from their PatientNow EHR into the Dosaggio™ dosing application. This eliminates the need for double documentation and helps seamlessly maintain continuity of care for BHRT patients.



"The Dosaggio and PatientNow integration will help providers bring quality care to their patients who suffer from hormonal imbalance," stated CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of Dosaggio™ by SottoPelle®. "It is our mission to help providers bring individualized care to more patients, to help them age gracefully."



Practices that are currently using PatientNow's EHR can conveniently set up their Dosaggio™ account by visiting the integrations page within their account. Medical providers who are interested in learning more about this exciting integration may visit: https://sottopelle.health.



Learn More: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/

