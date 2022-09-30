News: World Renowned Patient Safety Champion Joins CAREier Advisory Board | CitizenWire

POTOMAC, Md. /CitizenWire/ -- CAREier, Inc., the revolutionary medical device communication company, is building an advisory board of patient safety and healthcare industry powerhouses. Its latest addition is world renowned, Peter J. Pronovost, M.D., Ph.D., F.C.C.M., a critical care physician and prolific researcher who has published more than 800 peer review publications; his scientific work has saved thousands of lives.



"We're absolutely thrilled that Dr. Pronovost has joined our advisory board," Ryan Bass, founder and CEO, CAREier says. "As a global thought leader who has influenced U.S. and global health policy, I'm confident he will help us to champion a new chapter in healthcare IT, patient safety and medical device communication."



When Bass founded CAREier, he sought to turn the world of medical device communication on its head. He didn't just want an incremental improvement to the processes used today, he wanted to change the system - and eventually the world's standards for patient level communication expectations. There's no other platform like it.



CAREier provides a framework for seamless communication across the entire medical device spectrum for an automated, immediate, and secure delivery of patient electronic device information, device recalls, standards of care reminders and more.



"We really work from the top down," Bass says. "Everyone from the FDA to the patient is part of our holistic network. And we're sure that our advisory board will help us to build a better medical device communication ecosystem. I'm truly humbled and honored to have Dr. Pronovost on board."



In 2005, Dr. Pronovost was involved in the launch of a leading solution to the medical device communication problem and since then, he says he hasn't seen any real innovation - that is - until now.



"Almost 20 years ago, I was involved in developing systems and processes related to the recalls experienced by health systems. Since then, innovation in this space has been slow and I was excited when CAREier approached me with their pioneering solution. CAREier is not an incremental improvement to today's workflows, but is a transformative approach to more efficiently and effectively manage recalls and improve safety."



About Peter J. Pronovost, M.D., Ph.D., F.C.C.M.:



Dr. Pronovost is the Chief Quality and Clinical Transformation Officer at University Hospitals. His entrepreneurial patient safety endeavors have earned him high-profile accolades - including being named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by "Time" magazine, receiving a coveted MacArthur Foundation "genius grant" in 2008.



In his current role, he fosters ideation and implementation for new protocols to eliminate defects in value to enhance quality of care; develop new frameworks for population health management for its more than 1 million patients; and manage the UH Accountable Care Organization (ACO) Network - one of the nation's largest. His primary focus is to keep people "Healthy at Home." In just 12 months, one of his concepts fueled a reduction in annual costs per patient in the UH ACO by nine percent.



He's also served as the senior vice president for Patient Safety and Quality at Johns Hopkins Medicine as well as the founder and director of the Johns Hopkins Medicine Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality. While there, he worked to eliminate all harms in one health system following on his success in eliminating one harm in most health systems across the U.S.



