News: Fiscal Systems Launches ‘FS Petroverse’ a Universal Point of Sale Platform for C-Stores and Truck Stops | CitizenWire

Fiscal Systems will officially unveil FS Petroverse during the 2022 NACS Show in Las Vegas, October 1-4, 2022

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. /CitizenWire/ -- Fiscal Systems Inc, a Capstone company and leading provider of point of sale (POS) integrated systems, announced the launch of FS Petroverse, a universal business solution that manages the entire retail, food service, and forecourt-fleet business within one powerful POS platform.



"We feel FS Petroverse will revolutionize how the petroleum industry looks at POS solutions. FS Petroverse was developed with the singular goal of unifying all of the various and disparate processes across the entire retail enterprise," says James Spahn, Executive Vice President of Fiscal Systems. "Our partners can now manage their C-Store, truck stop, restaurant QSR, and hospitality needs with a single seamless, fully integrated platform. The days of running multiple POS and peripheral supporting systems are over."



FS Petroverse offers a robust set of capabilities within a single platform that covers all advanced retail processes, from front-end transactions to back-end reporting. Fiscal Systems will officially unveil FS Petroverse during the 2022 NACS Show in Las Vegas, October 1-4, 2022.



Fiscal Systems is owned by Capstone Logistics.



About Fiscal Systems:



The Fiscal Systems is a software company based in Huntsville, Alabama, that delivers the most dynamic and robust solutions for retailers, ranging from a single site to national operators. Our mission is to consistently provide our business partners with superior products and services ethically, responsively, and cost-effectively. We define our success by the success of our customers. To learn more about Fiscal Systems, visit https://fis-cal.com/.



About Capstone Logistics:



Capstone Logistics, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a top end-to-end 3PL logistics company specializing in warehouse services, transportation management, and last-mile delivery and fulfillment. We partner with various sectors, including retail, grocery, food service, industrial, consumer products, home improvement, healthcare, and more. To learn more about what Capstone has to offer, visit https://www.capstonelogistics.com/.

