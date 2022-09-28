News: Tori Belle Cosmetics Cover Model Contest! | CitizenWire

SEATTLE, Wash. /CitizenWire/ -- In partnership with the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF), Tori Belle Cosmetics is searching for the next bold, brave and confident model to grace the front cover of their magazine and other digital platforms totaling an audience of over 2.5 million per month and a prize package valued at $500.



Second and third place models will also be selected to be featured and receive a $300 and $100 prize package.



The finalists will be announced during Tori Belle Cosmetic's 3rd annual Party in Pink live streamed event on October 6th where ten will go on to compete for a place in the top three via audience votes. One vote is $1.



Voting will end October 16 and the winners will be announced October 20, 2022.



All entries are $5 and must be received by Monday October 3. 100% of entry fees and votes will be donated to the NBCF.



To Enter submit your photo at: https://www.toribellecosmetics.com/pages/party-in-pink-landing-page

Learn More: https://www.toribellecosmetics.com/

