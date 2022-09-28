News: Investors Academy’s Youth Training Program Imparting Life Skills and Job Training for Local Youth in Atlanta | CitizenWire

15- to 24-year-olds receive hands-on training, financial literacy and meaningful employment

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Expanding The Investors Academy services to support more teens and young adults, the nonprofit's Youth Training Program shares life skills, on-the-job training and financial literary skills for youth ages 15 to 24. In its second summer, the program has been funded by the Fulton County Government, with partners including the City of Atlanta, Thinkzilla Consulting Group announced today.



Designed to give teens and young adults meaningful employment and real-world experience, The Investors Academy Youth Training Program combines the rigor of higher learning and adulthood in a skills-based summer apprenticeship. Every participant has the opportunity to expand job skills while also learning how to save and invest their earnings.



"Our mission is to support underserved individuals on their pathway to self-sufficiency through meaningful hands-on job training through this program that provides education, employment, and the critical financial resources and life skills that are needed for success in their next stage," said Montra McKenzie, CEO of The Investors Academy. "We are thrilled to expand opportunities this year and reach even more community members interested in learning new skills and realizing new goals."



In particular, the summer apprenticeship provided hands-on warehousing skills, pallet jack training, safety training, OSHA training and certification.



About The Investors Academy:



Established in 2015 as a resource to support investors and parolees, The Investors Academy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that offers a safe space for the community. The Youth Training program was developed to offer teens and young adults' meaningful employment, financial literacy and life skills.



For more information visit https://theinvestorsacademy.org/.



Learn More: https://thinkzillaconsulting.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.