News: The California State Soccer Association – South Celebrates 20 Years of Partnership with Sports Connect with Historic Extension | CitizenWire

FULLERTON, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- California State Soccer Association - South (Cal South), the official youth and adult state soccer association of the United States Soccer Federation, US Youth Soccer, and the United States Adult Soccer Association, has announced a multi-year partnership with Sports Connect, powered by Stack Sports, as the Exclusive Technology and Online Registration Provider for the state. This partnership was established to further Cal South's mission of advancing and improving the game of soccer.



Sports Connect provides technology solutions for the state association, affiliated leagues and clubs, and the participating players, coaches, families, and volunteers. As part of the partnership extension, Sports Connect has built additional functionality known as "split pay," which will allow registration funds to be distributed appropriately between the state and the affiliated clubs. This new functionality and existing features aim to help grow participation in the sport by reducing volunteer burnout and making registration easy for players and their families.



Sports Connect is a critical component of the U.S. Soccer Connect mission of growing participation and advancing the sport of soccer in conjunction with U.S. Soccer. The U.S. Soccer Connect initiative consists of leading services powered by Stack Sports connecting every level of the soccer pathway. It represents the largest technology and sports resources commitment to any project in American sports history.



"Cal South has partnered with Sports Connect since 2003, and we are excited to grow adoption throughout the state," said Terry Fisher, CEO of Cal South. "Our goal with this partnership is to equip our staff and volunteers with the best and most supported tools on the market so they can spend less time on administrative work and more time growing the sport in southern California."



"Partnerships like this are an integral part of our goal of creating a connected ecosystem in soccer. We are honored to continue our work with Cal South to make this a reality," said Adam Abney, General Manager of Sports Connect. "The new split pay model revolutionizes taking registration payments, so staff and volunteers can focus on creating an environment where young players thrive. We are proud to serve alongside their mission through innovative technology and best-in-class support."



Affiliated clubs partnering with Sports Connect have access to a full suite of features, including Mobile-First Registration, seamless data integration with Cal South, safety and compliance tracking, professional website designs, business insights, fanwear, and much more.



To learn more about this partnership, visit https://sportsconnect.com/cal-south-soccer/.



About Cal South:



The California State Soccer Association - South (Cal South) is a 501(c)(3) California public benefit corporation and is an official youth and adult state soccer association of the United States Soccer Federation, US Youth Soccer, and the United States Adult Soccer Association. The organization, with a service area that extends from San Luis Obispo to San Diego, provides rewarding recreational and competitive opportunities for players of all ages, genders, and skill levels. For more information about Cal South, visit https://calsouth.com/.



About Stack Sports:



With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars - Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.



Learn More: https://stacksports.com/

