News: Sheriff Villanueva’s Reelection Campaign Releases New Campaign Video and Fundraising Numbers | CitizenWire

First Debate Raises Critical Questions about Opponent Robert Luna's History of Violence and Lack of Leadership Abilities

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The campaign to re-elect Sheriff Alex Villanueva announces the launch of its new campaign video airing across local Los Angeles TV stations and online. You can view the video https://youtu.be/SGnEDO64yI4.



In addition, as of the September 24 reporting deadline, the Campaign announces fundraising numbers as follows: With 24 hours + remaining on our fundraising deadline, we expect close to $500,000 to have been raised during this reporting period. Sheriff Villanueva's Campaign has led in fundraising from day 1 and continues to outperform his opponent, showcasing the will of the people of Los Angeles County.



Additional endorsements this month include: The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 13 workers Union Local and the El Monte Police Officers Association.



At the first televised debate which took place earlier this week on September 21 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Santa Monica and was presented by FOX 11 Los Angeles and partners KPCC, Univision and Los Angeles Times, Sheriff Villanueva discussed his plan for a second term and presented pivotal questions for his opponent to respond to.



Among these questions, Sheriff Villanueva pressured Chief Robert Luna to clarify his record across the following issues:



* Alex exposed Luna for having no plans to address Homelessness, Rising Crime, and Public Corruption



* We learned Robert Luna admitted he grew up admitting he grew up in Santa Fe Springs, not East LA as he has claimed.



* Robert Luna failed to explain his involvement in the beating of African American motorist Galen Ball?



* Luna failed to explain why in his 20 years in senior command he failed to promote a single African American Woman.



* Luna failed to explain his involvement in the death of Faustino Rodriguez - the Breonna Taylor of the 90's.



* Luna also failed to explain his involvement in the North Town Rangers, a white supremacist police officer "gang" in Long Beach.



"The record shows that Robert Luna has a history of racial bias against African Americans, a personal history of misconduct, and a professional history of promoting and protecting racists. In addition, Robert Luna has several violent incidents as an officer he needs to explain to all of us," said Sheriff Villanueva.



Campaign Manager Javier Gonzalez (javier@alexvillaneuva.org) can provide firsthand witnesses to discuss these incidents.



For campaign information, visit https://alexvillanueva.org/ and follow @Alex4Sheriff on Instagram.



About Sheriff Villanueva:



When elected Sheriff four years ago, Sheriff Villanueva became the first candidate to unseat an incumbent LA Sheriff in over a century. Running on a campaign platform of "reform, rebuild and restore," Sheriff Villanueva began to immediately address challenges within the department that plagued it for so many years under previous administrations. The Sheriff wasted no time in tackling these problems, such as instituting policies that ban deputy "gangs," equipping all deputies with body-worn cameras, banning transfers to ICE and raising standards which helped diversify the leadership within the department (such as raising standards for internal promotions, new hires and senior command staff). Along with creating the most diverse senior command, Sheriff Villanueva's actions resulted in a dramatic reduction in use of force lawsuits against the department.



Learn More: https://alexvillanueva.org/

