News: MMI welcomes Justin Bird as Creative Director | CitizenWire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah /CitizenWire/ -- Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries, today announced Justin Bird has joined the firm as its new creative director.



"MMI has a wealth of data that grows daily," said MMI founder and CEO Ben Teerlink. "We've brought Justin in to expand the ways our market insights are provided. With his creativity and experience, we're thrilled to enhance our tools and provide our users with insights that are both interactive and digestible."



Bird joins MMI from Black Knight, where he was the creative director for nearly nine years. There he designed and developed content in the form of dynamic videos, interactive games and animated greeting cards for Black Knight's Surefire platform. Prior to Black Knight, Bird was a web designer for his own company, JustinBird.com, where he designed and developed websites, games and applications.



"Taking complex data sets and creating them into digestible and entertaining videos has been a passion of mine for the last 20 years. There is so much opportunity within MMI for its data to shine in a way anyone can understand. I'm extremely excited to be a part of it and can't wait to bring my ideas to life alongside the MMI team," said Bird.



About MMI:



Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) is a market leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, the company's signature product, MMI, provides actionable intelligence for lenders, real estate agents, real estate brokerages, title companies and others in the real estate industry. MMI is currently used by more than 350 enterprise customers, including 20 of the top 25 lenders in the country. To learn more, visit https://mmi.io or contact sales@mmi.io.



Learn More: https://mmi.io

