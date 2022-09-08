News: ViewTech Borescopes Exhibiting at The Battery Show, IMTS, and Turbomachinery & Pump Symposia | CitizenWire

VJ-3 Remote Visual Inspection Borescope Equipment Integral for Maintenance and Quality Control

TRAVERSE City, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- ViewTech Borescopes is set to network with attendees as they assemble this month at The Battery Show, International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS), and Turbomachinery and Pump Symposia (TPS). North America's top-selling VJ-3 video borescopes are essential for industry inspections, maintenance, and quality control procedures.



For the first time ViewTech Borescopes will be exhibiting at The Battery Show, which is co-located with the Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo. Taking place at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan, the battery and EV technologies industry event starts September 13 and concludes September 15. ViewTech Sales Consultant, Joel Greene, will have a variety of VJ-3 video borescopes on hand at booth 955 for both attendees and exhibitors to test drive.



With IMTS 2022 returning to McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois after COVID-19 delays, both Zack Wessels and Evan Miller will represent ViewTech at the IMTS Quality Assurance Pavilion inside the East Building at booth 135917. The Association for Manufacturing Technology event is the largest and longest-running industry trade show in the Western Hemisphere and scheduled from September 12 through 17.



Returning to the Turbomachinery and Pump Symposia for the 10th time, ViewTech will be exhibiting at booth 2929 inside the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas from September 13 through 15. Part of the Texas A&M University System and Texas Engineering Experiment Station (TEES) and organized by the Turbomachinery Laboratory, TPS has been attracting rotating equipment engineers and technicians throughout the oil & gas, petrochemical, power, aerospace, chemical, and water industries since 1972. Chris Courtright, Sales Consultant from ViewTech Borescopes, will be available during exhibit hall hours to arrange a VJ-3 video borescope demo be shipped to your facility prior to your next inspection requirement.



ViewTech's no-cost, no-obligation demo program allows those looking to purchase a new video borescope or upgrade their current inspection equipment the opportunity to verify the capability of the VJ-3. With diameters ranging from 2.2mm to 6.0mm, lengths up to 8.0 meters, 360-degree articulation, and a rugged, fully-portable design, ViewTech video borescopes have helped thousands of companies save time and money throughout various applications.



VJ-3 Video Borescope



The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive visual testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.



About ViewTech Borescopes



ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America's #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.



