News: IObit Back to School Giveaway: 6 Must-Have PC Tools and iPad Valued at $150,000 in total | CitizenWire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- IObit gives away a thoughtful package of 6 must-have Windows utilities, several Amazon gift cards, and an Apple iPad, including Advanced SystemCare 15, Driver Booster 9, and IObit Uninstaller 12 valued at $150,000 in total. With these valuable tools, every participant can edit the class notes and document files quickly band make the Windows PC run in a smooth and safe environment anytime and anywhere.



The IObit's 2022 back-to-school giveaway is unconditional and everyone can take part in it. And this event will start on September 8th PST and will last until September 19th PST to benefit more participants. IObit sincerely invites each user to attend this event and get ready for a new season now! Gifts are limited! Join now!



Must-have tools in the gift package for Windows PC users:



1: Advanced SystemCare 15 Pro - Speed up PC



Speed up, clean up, and protect all private data in one click. Optimize PC for best performance all the time.



2: Driver Booster 9 Pro - Update all drivers



Keep over 8,000,000 drivers & popular game components up-to-date quickly and safely for top PC and gaming experience.



3: IObit Uninstaller 12 Pro - Clean PC thoroughly



Remove all unnecessary, unwanted, stubborn programs, Windows Apps, browser plugins, and leftovers thoroughly in one click for a cleaner and safer PC.



4: iTop VPN - Connect to the world privately



Private access to global content with military-grade protection, lighting speed, and unlimited data to protect all private online traces.



5: iTop Screen Recorder - Record screen and webcam



Record any area of the screen of every essential moment on multiple occasions: work, home, gameplay, education, meeting, etc. in HD quality with no lagging, time-limited, and webcam.



6: ITop PDF - One-stop solution for PDF tasks



One-stop solution to edit, convert, compress, and sign PDFs. Complete all PDF tasks easily and perfectly on Windows PC.



Learn more:



IObit Back to School Giveaway event is now on IObit. No time for waiting. All gifts are limited. Take action now! Visit: https://ld.iobit.com/en/giveawaybacktoschool2022.php



About IObit:



Founded in 2004, IObit provides consumers with innovative system utilities for Windows, Mac, and Android OS to greatly enhance operational performance and protect their computers and mobile devices from security threats. IObit is a well-recognized industry leader with more than 100 awards and 500 million downloads worldwide.



Learn more: http://www.iobit.com



Learn More: https://www.iobit.com/

