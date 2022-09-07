News: The Hyde Park Homes Tour Showcases Century-Old Homes this October | CitizenWire

'It takes 100 years for a neighborhood to look this good'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. /CitizenWire/ -- Five historic homes and one historic stone chapel, will open their doors for tours during the biennial Hyde Park Historic Homes Tour. The Tour hosted by The Hyde Park Neighborhood Association (HPNA) will be held Saturday, October 1 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.



The biennial tour showcases the architectural diversity and unique character of historic Hyde Park, which is nestled in the heart of midtown Kansas City, conveniently located between the Plaza and Crown Center.



TOUR HOMES INCLUDE:



* 3341 Campbell Street, a unique modification of a traditional Kansas City Shirtwaist style home. Built in 1904 by the Cowherd Bros., it was at one time owned by Abraham Rheinstrom. After WWII, this home was turned into rooms for rent, but it is now, once again, a single-family home.



* 819 E. 31st Street, is a two story live-work space. The home's first floor is dedicated work and play space and includes the homeowner's office, collector car space, and a golf simulator. The second floor is a soaring modern style space built for entertaining.



* 2 Janssen Place, an Italianate Revival built in 1905 by lumber businessman John Henry Tschudy. Interior woodwork features eleven different woods. The current owners bought the home in 1985 and have done an extensive restoration, for which they received a special Preservation Award from the Historic Kansas City Foundation in 1994. The home has also been featured by Hallmark on holiday cards.



* 4343 Campbell Street, a Kansas City shirtwaist built in 1900. The home was formerly the Rockingham Academy for girls, where Joan Crawford attended and lived from 1919-1922. The home was derelict for decades until recently when it was renovated and restored to its former glory.



* 4346 Harrison Street, a stately 1908 brick home featuring original and unique millwork throughout. The home has been renovated and features a large kitchen with wraparound island and a third floor primary bedroom suite.



* 3801 Gillham Road, Pilgrim Chapel and its parsonage house were built in 1941 and 1942. The structure is stone with exposed stone interior walls and timber trusses.



Climate-controlled shuttle buses transport visitors to each stop on the Saturday tour.



For further details visit https://hydeparkkc.org/homes-tour/.



To purchase tour tickets, priced from $15 to $20, visit the tour's Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hyde-park-homes-tour-tickets-403757909777



"When you visit Hyde Park, the personality of the homes and the people who live in them show our neighborhood spirit," said Angie Splittgerber, HPNA's president. "We are constantly evolving as a community, and yet, we are anchored by the desire to preserve these amazing historic homes."



In 2013, the Historic Kansas City Foundation recognized The Hyde Park Homes Tour with a Community Catalyst Preservation Award for the contribution the Tour made to the reinvestment and revitalization of a historic neighborhood. The HPNA is a 501 (c)3 not for profit corporation.



This project is supported in part by the City of Kansas City, Missouri Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund.



