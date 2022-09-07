News: PearlMountain Release FlexClip Version 3.9 with Ability to Save Videos as Custom Templates | CitizenWire

The updated video editor saves people time and expands the range of creativity

HONG KONG /CitizenWire/ -- PearlMountain announced that its FlexClip (https://www.flexclip.com) browser-based video editor has been updated to version 3.9. The update includes more editing options, built-in resources, increased functionality, and overall improved usability. Of special interest is the ability to save custom made video as a template.



"We are taking another step to improve workflow efficiency and creativity by bringing new feature to FlexClip 3.9," said Lin Xiao, founder and CEO of FlexClip. "Now video creators and collaborators can quickly create consistent, professional videos using custom made templates to save time when making intros or outros for social media or company videos."



FlexClip 3.9 enables users to create and save their custom designed videos as templates that can be adapted as needed and reused in other projects to significantly speed up the video creation and editing process. Video templates can also be shared with collaborators for single-click editing. Individuals can include transitions, colors, logos, effects and more, then save the entire video as a template.



The updated FlexClip 3.9 adds support for searching and adding sound effects for cinematic-quality videos. Over 10,000 royalty-free sound effects are included in categories like vehicles, whooshes, transitions, animals, and footsteps. It's a feature that's especially beneficial for those posting to TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. The timeline editor facilitates quick adjustments to sound volume and positioning, along with SFX trimming by dragging the edges.



The latest version of FlexClip also allows individuals to add GIPHY animated stickers from an extensive library, and utilize hundreds of newly designed video templates. An improved screen recorder enables users to capture screen and webcam at the same time.



The new enhancements to FlexClip version 3.9 expand the range of functionality available in the video editor, save individuals time, and facilitate creativity. The video editor is equally applicable for novices creating family birthday greetings to professionals for corporate and business endeavors.



About FlexClip:



FlexClip is a browser-based video maker platform developed by PearlMountain Limited, providing one-stop video services that can help novice users and professionals make tutorials, video trailers, explainer videos, presentations and social media videos with ease. FlexClip is used and loved by millions of people around the globe.



