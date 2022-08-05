News: Mortgage Professional America Magazine Names Natalie Arshakian to List of Elite Women For 2022 | CitizenWire

SAN DIEGO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Mortgage Capital Trading (MCT®), a leading mortgage hedge advisory and secondary marketing software firm, announced today that Natalie Arshakian has been selected to Mortgage Professional America (MPA) magazine's list of Elite Women in Mortgage for 2022. The annual awards, now in their sixth year, celebrate 67 successful women who are taking on gender inequality in leadership by continuously challenging societal expectations. These women don't let unconscious biases prevent them from breaking the mold as they rewrite the rules and work to make the mortgage industry more inclusive for all people, no matter their gender identity.



Natalie Arshakian, Senior Director of LockCentral at MCT, is an exceptional female leader working in a role that beneficially impacts the mortgage industry. Arshakian started as an entry-level analyst at MCT, and within five years, she was promoted six times to her current position. She has over seven years of experience working in financial services and holds a foundational B.A in Political Science from UCLA. Arshakian's expertise lies in the areas of locking, pricing, data analysis, team leadership, mentoring, pipeline building, internal process creation, risk management and auditing.



Arshakian leads and mentors a team of 35 analysts who provide services to over 65 clients that lock over $7 billion a month. Arshakian's Lock Desk employee training program, commonly called Secondary Boot Camp, has provided a foundation of knowledge that has led to numerous growth opportunities within the secondary mortgage market. Her training and mentorship have enabled dozens of analysts to move from the Lock Desk into Trading, MSR, Programming, and Sales divisions at MCT. She has been instrumental in building the largest outsourced lock desk service provider in the nation.



MPA's Elite Women program is now in its sixth year. Nominators were asked to describe the nominee's standout professional achievements over the past 12 months, along with their contributions to diversity and inclusion in the industry and how they've given back through volunteer roles and charity work. After a thorough review of all the nominations, the MPA team narrowed down the list to the final 67 Elite Women who have made their mark on the industry.



About MCT:



Founded in 2001, Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT) has grown from a boutique mortgage pipeline hedging firm into the industry's leading provider of fully integrated capital markets services and technology. MCT offers an array of best-in-class services and software covering mortgage pipeline hedging, best execution loan sales, outsourced lock desk solutions, MSR portfolio valuations, business intelligence analytics, mark to market services, and an award-winning comprehensive capital markets software platform called MCTlive! MCT supports independent mortgage bankers, depositories, credit unions, warehouse lenders, and correspondent investors of all sizes.



Headquartered in San Diego, California, MCT also has offices in Philadelphia, Healdsburg, and San Antonio. MCT is well known for its team of capital markets experts and senior traders who continue to provide the boutique-style hands-on engagement clients love.



For more information, visit https://mct-trading.com/ or call (619) 543-5111.



About Mortgage Professional America:



Mortgage Professional America (MPA) is the mortgage & finance industry's trusted source of news, opinion and analysis. MPA provides a real-time web service that keeps time-poor mortgage & finance professionals up to date with the latest breaking news, cutting-edge opinion, and expert analysis affecting both their business, and their industry as a whole.



