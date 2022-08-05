News: ViewTech Borescopes Bringing Line of Video Borescopes to the 2022 API Inspection and Mechanical Integrity Summit | CitizenWire

VJ-3 Video Borescopes to be Displayed at Leading Petroleum Industry Event

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- ViewTech Borescopes will be one of a hundred exhibitors in attendance at the 2022 API Inspection and Mechanical Integrity Summit (IMIS). Taking place August 9 through 11 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas, IMIS offers oil, gas, and chemical inspection professionals educational content and networking opportunities.



Since last exhibiting at the API Inspection and Mechanical Integrity Summit in 2017, ViewTech Borescopes has expanded their line of remote visual inspection video borescopes. Quality managers, engineers, and inspectors throughout the petroleum industry rely on VJ-3 video borescopes for routine and non-routine maintenance requirements. Sales Consultant, Chris Courtright, will be available at booth 113 during IMIS expo hall hours to arrange trialing a ViewTech video borescope in the field with their no-cost, no-obligation demo program.



With the complicated and expensive equipment utilized upstream, midstream, and downstream, downtime is always critical. Combustion chambers, gear boxes, internal welds, pumps, manifolds, and other inaccessible areas can all be easily accessed with ViewTech's precise 180 or 360-degree articulation insertion tubes, available in 2.2mm, 2.8mm, 3.9mm or 6.0mm diameters and lengths reaching 8 meters.



Learn more about the API Inspection and Mechanical Integrity Summit: https://www.viewtech.com/about-us/tradeshows/api-inspection-summit-2022



VJ-3 Video Borescope:



The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive visual testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.



About ViewTech Borescopes:



ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America's #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.



Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com



