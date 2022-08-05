News: Teen Social Entrepreneur Michael C. Platt’s Cookbook ‘Michaels Desserts’ to Launch Our Tomorrow Series, Fall 2022 | CitizenWire

Our Tomorrow: Inspiring, Uplifting, and Empowering the Next Generation of Leaders

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Sixteen-year-old social entrepreneur Michael C. Platt's highly anticipated cookbook "Michaels Desserts" (Mixed Media Resources; Paperback/eBook; On Sale: Nov. 1, 2022; $19.95; ISBN: 978-1684620470) will be the first title in the Our Tomorrow series published by Mixed Media Resources LLC. The food justice advocate will make his literary debut as the first of four authors in a groundbreaking series created to amplify the voices of teen activists using their gifts to make the world a better place.



At nine years old, Michael C. Platt's life changed dramatically after learning he had a disability...and fell in love with baking. In his cookbook, Michael tells the incredible story of how discovering baking helped him manage epileptic seizures. Featured on season 4 of "Kids Baking Championship" on Food Network, Michael remains one of the premier teen bakers in the country and turned his passion for dishing out delectable sweets into a business and charity. In "Michaels Desserts," his big heart is on full display as he shares the inspiration behind his advocacy to end food insecurity and gives tips for how to ensure people have access to food in their communities.



With stunning photography throughout, "Michaels Desserts" features over 44 easy-to-do, step-by-step recipes, including Michael's signature Freedom Fighter Cupcakes, named after notable historical figures. A fun and accessible cookbook, perfect for kids learning how to bake or anyone who wants to discover exciting and delicious dessert recipes.



Michael has been featured in the Capital Gazette, WUSA9 news, CBS News, PGCTV News, TEDx Talks, Good Morning America, CNN, Washington Post, People.com, Guideposts, and more.



The Our Tomorrow book series is geared toward middle school readers, assembles a diverse lineup of bright young social entrepreneurs, global community leaders, and activists who share their inspirational stories and provide concrete ideas for solving today's challenges for the promise of a better tomorrow.



Distributed by Union Square Books. Publicity is in partnership with The Oracle Group International. "Consciously founded, The Oracle Group International creates opportunities to celebrate diverse voices and empower future writers and literary activists to use 'the power of the pen,'" says CEO Mocha Ochoa. "I am honored to partner with the Our Tomorrow series to assist in the building and implementation of this new initiative." Upcoming releases include "Books N Bros" by Sidney Keys III and "Kindness Is My Hobby" by Ruby Kate Chitsey.



About Mixed Media Resources LLC:



Mixed Media Resources LLC is an industry leader in the world of craft and DIY books, publishing widely distributed book and booklet titles in knitting, crochet, drawing, adult coloring, and cartooning. In 2022, MMR created Our Tomorrow, an inspirational book series geared toward middle schoolers and written by teen activists who are actively engaged in bringing positive change to the world.



About The Oracle Group International:



The Oracle Group International is a globally recognized literary public relations and marketing agency that specializes in producing events that promote literacy. Our primary focus is to connect authors with events that engage and uplift the local, national, and global community. Learn more: https://theoraclegroupinc.co/



