News: Sales Boomerang named Organization of the Year in the 2022 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards | CitizenWire

The Business Intelligence Group recognized Sales Boomerang for first-of-its-kind automated borrower intelligence and retention alert offerings

OWINGS MILLS, Md. /CitizenWire/ -- Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry's top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, today announced that it was selected Organization of the Year in the Business Intelligence Group's 2022 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program, also known as The Sammys. The Sammys honor organizations and products helping to solve the challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers. This year, Business Intelligence Group named 96 Sammy honorees across nine award categories.



Recognized for its industry-first, fully-automated database monitoring, Sales Boomerang was named a 2022 Organization of the Year in the Very Small Company division for organizations with fewer than 100 employees. For the past five years, Sales Boomerang has transformed the way lenders build relationships with past and prospective homebuyers by triangulating multiple borrower and market intelligence points to identify exactly when a consumer is ready for a loan.



Sales Boomerang offers lenders more than a dozen automated loan alert types, like its newest alert offering, Life Event Alerts, which notify mortgage advisors when a borrower or a prospect in their customer database experiences a major life change that could alter their financial situation and/or goals. These alerts can be customized to trigger based on a lender's unique underwriting preferences and integrations with the industry's top customer relationship management (CRM) solutions allow lenders to start receiving alerts in their CRM dashboard immediately - no separate login required.



"The mortgage industry has some of the worst turnover rates of any industry, with fewer than 20% of borrowers returning to their last lender for their next loan. We built the Sales Boomerang platform to help lenders beat these odds by identifying mortgage-ready customers and prospects in their own databases," said Sales Boomerang Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer Alex Kutsishin. "This recognition from global experts at the Business Intelligence Group further strengthens our resolve to tackle costly customer turnover by helping lenders be there with the right loan for every borrower, every time."



"We are proud to reward and recognize Sales Boomerang for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come."



About Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach:



Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach are trusted by more than 300 lenders, including brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions and banks to connect borrowers with the right loan at the right time.



Sales Boomerang transformed the relationship between mortgage lenders and borrowers with the introduction of the first automated borrower intelligence system in 2017. The company's intelligent alerts notify lenders as soon as a past customer or prospect is ready and credit-qualified for a loan. As the mortgage industry's #1 borrower retention tool, Sales Boomerang helps lenders build lasting borrower relationships that maximize lifetime customer value. To learn more, visit https://www.salesboomerang.com.



Mortgage Coach is an award-winning platform that empowers mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive presentations that model home loan performance over time. The company's side-by-side loan comparisons allow borrowers to make faster, more informed mortgage decisions while enabling lenders to consistently deliver an on-brand, consultative home financing experience that increases borrower pull-through, repeat business and referrals. To learn more, visit https://www.mortgagecoach.com.



About Business Intelligence Group:



The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives-those with experience and knowledge-judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.



Learn More: https://www.salesboomerang.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.