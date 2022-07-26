News: Keller Mortgage deploys Mortgage Coach enterprise-wide to support borrowers with modern mortgage advice and education | CitizenWire

Keller Mortgage elevates borrower experience with personalized mortgage education that models home financing scenarios

OWINGS MILLS, Md. /CitizenWire/ -- Mortgage Coach, a platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive presentations that model home loan performance over time, announced today that Keller Mortgage has made Mortgage Coach available to loan officers enterprise-wide.



Mortgage Coach was implemented to provide Keller Mortgage borrowers with personalized mortgage advice supported by digital home loan presentations that educate them about their home financing options.



Keller Mortgage is the mortgage lending arm of Keller Williams Realty, the world's largest real estate franchise by agent count. The lender prides itself on offering a purchase-focused lending experience that supports fast pre-approvals and positions borrowers and all agents to make strong offers on homes.



Currently, Keller Mortgage offers conventional, FHA, VA, USDA and jumbo lending programs in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Colombia and continues to grow programs and products.



"Keller Mortgage is dedicated to providing borrowers with the world-class service and results for which the Keller Williams brand is internationally renowned," said Dave Smith, president, Keller Home Financial Services. "With Mortgage Coach, our loan officers will be able to better build and communicate mortgage strategies that help borrowers get into the home of their dreams."



"We are proud that Keller Mortgage has selected Mortgage Coach to support its top-tier technology infrastructure, modern lending experience and growth in the mortgage market," said Mortgage Coach President Joe Puthur. "Mortgage Coach's customizable, digital loan presentations change the conversation between a borrower and a loan originator from price to advice, which builds trust and enables lenders to win business in any mortgage market."



About Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach:



Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach are trusted by more than 300 lenders, including brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions and banks to connect borrowers with the right loan at the right time.



Mortgage Coach is an award-winning platform that empowers mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive presentations that model home loan performance over time. The company's side-by-side loan comparisons allow borrowers to make faster, more informed mortgage decisions while enabling lenders to consistently deliver an on-brand, consultative home financing experience that increases borrower pull-through, repeat business and referrals. To learn more, visit https://www.mortgagecoach.com.



Sales Boomerang transformed the relationship between mortgage lenders and borrowers with the introduction of the first automated borrower intelligence system in 2017. The company's intelligent alerts notify lenders as soon as a past customer or prospect is ready and credit-qualified for a loan. As the mortgage industry's #1 borrower retention tool, Sales Boomerang helps lenders build lasting borrower relationships that maximize lifetime customer value. To learn more, visit https://www.salesboomerang.com.



Learn More: https://mortgagecoach.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2022 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.