News: DocMagic’s Chief Compliance Officer, Gavin T. Ales, Receives 2022 Next Gen Leader Award | CitizenWire

TORRANCE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document generation, regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that Gavin T. Ales, its chief compliance officer, has been named a Next Gen Leader for 2022 by PROGRESS in Lending.



The Next Gen Leader award highlights rising visionaries and thought leaders that have been in the mortgage industry for 15 years or less. PROGRESS in Lending states that the winners encompass a wide range of mortgage professionals with diverse skill sets that have one commonality: helping their companies make a difference for the good of the industry. Winners of the award are creative, out-of-the-box thinkers who go beyond what's expected, are not afraid to step forward and blaze a new trail, and constantly offer bold new ideas.



Gavin is an expert in mortgage banking compliance, federal and state regulatory compliance, financial services law, real estate law, and consumer credit law, among other focuses. He has a rich background in the mortgage industry working on both the lender and vendor side of compliance. Gavin routinely collaborates with lenders, GSEs, investors, servicers, warehouse lenders, settlement provides, technology partners, and other relevant entities on industry compliance matters.



As chief compliance officer at DocMagic, Gavin oversees the company's compliance service to ensure that all of DocMagic's technology solutions are fully compliant with changing rules and regulations. He regularly spearheads large, high-impact compliance projects and has led clients as well as additional members of the mortgage supply chain through some of the most challenging compliance initiatives. Prior to DocMagic, Gavin spent seven years at Prospect Mortgage serving in multiple roles, climbing to the position of deputy chief compliance officer.



"I am honored to receive this recognition from PROGRESS in Lending, which is a reflection of not only my efforts, but also the hard work and dedication of my team to ensure that lenders utilizing DocMagic's robust solution suite are always compliant with regulatory requirements and guidelines," commented Ales. "At DocMagic, our focus on innovation and staying ahead of 'what's next,' enables our clients to proactively plan and gain peace of mind vs. merely react to the ever-evolving nature of regulatory change."



The complete list of Next Gen Leader winners for 2022 can be found on PROGRESS in Lending's website: https://mymortgagemindset.com/the-2022-nextgen-leader-award-winners-are/



About DocMagic:



DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of fully compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops award-winning software, mobile apps, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company's solutions connect industry participants, promote collaboration, and ensure data integrity to execute precision-based digital lending transactions. The company's compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit https://www.docmagic.com/.

