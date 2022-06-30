News: iEmergent appoints Megan Horn as Chief Marketing Officer | CitizenWire

Horn tapped to establish iEmergent as the leading platform for helping mortgage lenders identify market opportunities and equitably serve communities

DES MOINES, Iowa /CitizenWire/ -- iEmergent, a forecasting and advisory services firm for the financial services, mortgage and real estate industries, today announced the appointment of Megan Horn as chief marketing officer (CMO). In this role, Horn will oversee marketing, public relations, brand management and customer experience for the growing company.



Prior to her appointment as CMO, Horn consulted with iEmergent through her own outfit, Megan Horn Digital. In this capacity, Horn was instrumental in developing iEmergent's website, brand messaging and digital strategy. Before her engagement with iEmergent, Horn was marketing director at Far Reach, iEmergent's technology development partner. Horn has also held positions at marketing and advertising agencies, where she acquired a diverse skill set including content strategy and development, social media management, graphic design and public relations.



"iEmergent is uniquely positioned to help mortgage lenders address a complex challenge - serving traditionally underserved, home-ready markets - by identifying current and future market opportunity with great accuracy down to the neighborhood level," Horn said. "My top priority is generating broader exposure for iEmergent and communicating the value proposition of Mortgage MarketSmart, an incredibly powerful tool for helping mortgage lenders identify gaps in sales coverage, expand into new markets and serve communities more equitably."



Horn holds a bachelor's degree in marketing and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Northern Iowa. She is an avid volunteer and community advocate, and in the past has donated both her time and marketing expertise to nonprofit organizations such as the Cedar Bend Humane Society and Cedar Valley United Way. Since 2018, Horn has been a board member of the CedarValley PrideFest.



About iEmergent:



Founded in 2000, iEmergent provides mortgage lending forecasts and analytics to the lending, housing and real estate industries. The company offers an extensive variety of forecast and market intelligence products, including Mortgage MarketSmart, a visualization tool that helps lenders quantify how mortgage markets will change. For more information, visit https://www.iemergent.com.



