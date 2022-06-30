News: Don’s Auto Repair Commemorates 80 Years of Serving Local Families with Official ‘Don’s Auto Repair Day’ In Blue Ash, Ohio | CitizenWire

BLUE ASH, Ohio /CitizenWire/ -- Don's Auto Repair is celebrating the 80th anniversary of its founding in 1942, with the official declaration of "Don's Auto Repair Day" in Blue Ash, Ohio from the city's very own Mayor Marc Sirkin. In celebration of this achievement, Don's Auto Repair has taken a day of celebration to reflect on their loyal clients, amazing community, dedicated employees, and their future growth opportunities.



The owners of Don's Auto Repair, Chad Schnitzler and Don Schnitzler III, are proud to share this anniversary milestone with the community of customers and business owners their family has worked hard over the decades to serve with the highest level of commitment to keeping their automobiles, trucks and commercial fleets running well.



"The last 80 years have given us the opportunity to serve generations of families in our community with excellence in auto repair," said Don Schnitzler, president of Don's Auto Repair. "Our success is a direct reflection of the trust our customers put in us to take care of their automobiles and business fleets every day."



The guest of honor for their 80th Anniversary, Don Schnitzler Sr., who was only 8 years old at the time his father, Marion Schnitzler, started the business, remembers the family history well. "My father started the business in 1942. I took over in 1958, then my son Don Jr. managed the business, and then my grandsons took over in 2010. I'm proud of my grandsons for their continued success, hard work, and growth through adding new locations and services."



Mayor Sirkin of the great City of Blue Ash in Ohio adds his thoughts to their anniversary day: "As mayor of the of the City of Blue Ash, Ohio, I am both proud and honored to have Don's Auto Repair as a thriving business in our community. It is my honor to declare today, June 30th, 2022 as 'Don's Auto Repair Day' in our great city of Blue Ash. There are few businesses that have been in business for over 80 years, and it speaks volumes to both the support our community gives to local businesses, and the excellent level of service Don's Auto Repair has provided over the years."



Don's Auto Repair has not only grown locally under their own brand and location, but has also expanded operations through opening an additional location to serve Cincinnati, Ohio in the Columbia-Tusculum area, and through acquisition of additional shops, brands, and business lines. Chad Schnitzler, Vice President expounds on operations, "With the expansion of our services and operations in Blue Ash, we acquired and maintain other long-standing businesses serving North Cincinnati. Bill's Auto Service And Towing and Bill's Towing have contributed to the ability to serve local residents well. Our mantra at Don's Auto Repair is "Our family serving yours, since 1942" and we look forward to serving more generations of families with excellence in auto care."



About Don's Auto Repair, Inc.:



Don's Auto Repair, located in Blue Ash, Ohio is a proud family-owned and operated business committed to providing the best and most comprehensive automotive service experience and repairs for your vehicle. Don's Auto Repair, Inc. also has a location downtown Cincinnati in the Columbia-Tusculum area on Delta Avenue and operates Bill's Auto Service and Towing as well as a full-service towing operation Bill's Towing available 24-hours serving all of the greater Cincinnati area. They can be found on the web at https://www.donsautorepairinc.com/

