News: Financial Advisor Keith Eckhardt of Edward Jones Receives Certified Exit Planning Advisor® Designation | CitizenWire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- Financial Advisor Keith Eckhardt of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Colorado Springs has earned the Certified Exit Planning Advisor®, or CEPA®, professional designation from the Exit Planning Institute®, a program designed to enhance skills for serving business owner clients.



Study topics include various aspects of business and succession planning, including assessing business readiness and personal financial preparedness; engaging with the client team of CPAs, attorneys, and other professionals; integrating strategies into professional, personal, and financial goals; and building and preserving family wealth for future generations.



Learn more: https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/keith-eckhardt



His office is located at 1763 South 8th St, Ste 1, Colorado Springs, CO 80905.



Edward Jones, a FORTUNE 500 firm, provides financial services in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.7 trillion in client assets under care. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for a positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's 50,000 associates and our branch presence in 68 percent of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is https://www.edwardjones.com/ and its recruiting website is https://careers.edwardjones.com/. Member SIPC.



