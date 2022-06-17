News: Glam Scrubwear Partners with KARE to Support National Healthcare Workers | CitizenWire

Partnership includes 10% discount on uniforms for healthcare workers

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Bringing more glam and purpose to those who need it the most, Glam Scrubwear is partnering with KARE, a labor marketplace that connects qualified caregivers and nurses with senior care facilities, to offer discounted and trendy healthcare uniforms to caregivers, better known as KARE Heroes, Thinkzilla Consulting Group announced today.



Launched during the pandemic by nurses and mother and daughter duo Katrice Thompson and KaShirah Thompson-Monroe, Glam Scrubwear features innovative, stylish and comfortable uniforms that merge with futuristic concepts in work wear. KARE connects qualified caregivers and nurses with senior care communities and nursing homes through its app that gives its team of heroes the flexibility to create a schedule that works for them as well as the ability to get paid the next day.



"Both of our organizations take great pride in giving back, so this is a perfect partnership that supports the amazing healthcare heroes across the globe," said Katrice Thompson, co-owner of Glam Scrubwear. "With a little style, a little swagger and a nice discount, we are honored to dress some of the finest people and healthcare professionals around."



To thank the KARE Heroes, Glam Scrubwear, which was recently featured by Yahoo, is offering a 10 percent discount on its Get Glam Bling embellished set in orange or black with a special promotional code.



"We are proud to partner with Glam Scrubwear to help our Heroes be empowered, confident, and look and feel their best while at work," said Katie Rhone, VP of HERO Development for KARE. "This partnership is even more special knowing, Katrice and KaShirah, the founders of Glam Scrubwear are also KARE Heroes."



Glam Scrubwear was created to allow healthcare professionals of all backgrounds and interests to wear groundbreaking trends that are equally fashionable, functional and cost-effective.



About Glam Scrubwear:



Created by mother and daughter nurses on the frontlines, Glam Scrubwear provides healthcare professionals with the latest in work-wear. With a vision to elevate self-esteem, inspire creativity and inspire innovation, Glam Scrubwear feels as good as it looks, giving new and aspiring professionals a competitive edge.



For more information, please visit https://glam-scrubwear-llc.myshopify.com/



About KARE:



KARE is the first labor marketplace dedicated solely to the Senior Housing and Post-Acute industry. KARE connects qualified caregivers and nurses with Senior Care Communities and Nursing Homes. The KARE app gives caregivers the flexibility to create a schedule that works for them, and it gives communities the ability to quickly fill open shifts, delivering a revolutionary approach to solving staffing challenges. Learn more: https://www.doyoukare.com/hero-experience/



