JACKSONVILLE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- The UPSHOT League on Tuesday announced its founding corporate partners supporting the launch of the Jacksonville Waves, marking a significant milestone in the buildout of the league's inaugural season and its mission to elevate women's professional basketball through community-driven investment and innovation.



The league's founding partners include CSI Companies; ACUVUE, the world's leading§ contact lens brand from Johnson & Johnson, and Florida Blue.



These partnerships reflect a growing commitment from leading national and regional organizations to invest in women's professional sports, community health, and the long-term development of elite women's athletics.



"Sports teaches discipline, resilience, and the value of working toward a shared goal," said Josh Bowling, CFO, CSI Companies. "Basketball has had a profound impact in my life, and I've seen firsthand how the game helps shape leadership and builds character. Being a founding partner of the Waves' inaugural season is an exciting opportunity for CSI to support women's sports while investing in something that will inspire our community for years to come."



Co-founder and Commissioner Donna Orender emphasized the broader significance of these early partnerships:



"Founding partners are more than simply sponsors-they are builders of the future of women's professional sports. Each of these organizations understands the power of alignment with a league that is rooted in community impact, elite competition, and long-term growth. Their support signals confidence not just in the UPSHOT League, but in the athletes, cities, and fans who will define this next era."



The Jacksonville Waves represent one of four inaugural franchises in the UPSHOT League's first season, alongside teams in Charlotte, Greensboro, and Savannah. The league is designed to blend high-performance basketball with strong regional identity, corporate partnership integration, and year-round community engagement.



The addition of founding partners provides early infrastructure support across brand development, health and wellness initiatives, and community programming that will extend well beyond the court.



About UPSHOT League



The Upshot League is a premier women's professional basketball league built on elite competition, player opportunity, and community connection. With a foundation rooted in high-level talent and global experience, the league aims to redefine the professional landscape while expanding opportunities for women's basketball in the United States. https://upshotleague.com/



References:

§ Source Euromonitor International Limited; Eyewear 2025 edition; value sales at rsp, all retail channels, 2023 data; "ACUVUE® family of brands" represents aggregated sales of the following brands: 1-day ACUVUE®, ACUVUE® OASYS, ACUVUE® VITA®, and ACUVUE® 2.

Learn More: https://upshotleague.com/

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