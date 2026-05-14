News: OptiFunder Connects LendingPad LOS to Genesis to Link Origination and Warehouse Funding | CitizenWire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. /CitizenWire/ -- OptiFunder®, the mortgage industry leader in warehouse management automation, announced a new integration with LendingPad, the award-winning, cloud-native loan origination system. The integration brings LendingPad and Genesis by OptiFunder together, creating a direct connection between loan origination and warehouse funding operations. The platforms align the loan lifecycle from origination through funding, reconciliation, and execution in the capital markets.



With LendingPad now connected to Genesis, mortgage bankers can carry loans from origination into warehouse finance without leaving the LOS or duplicating data. The integration blends real-time loan and funding information from LendingPad with Genesis' warehouse intelligence spanning more than 60 warehouse lenders, allowing originators to plan funding strategy, manage line utilization, and automate post-closing activity within a single, coordinated workflow. By removing manual handoffs and disconnected tools, lenders gain lower financing costs, improved funding precision, and greater efficiency across the entire warehouse process-supported by a single, dependable system of record.



"Warehouse funding has long been managed outside the LOS, creating unnecessary friction at a critical point in the lending lifecycle," said Brian Abbott, Chief Operating Officer of OptiFunder. "Connecting LendingPad and Genesis brings origination and warehouse execution together. Originators gain clearer visibility and stronger control, LOS platforms expand into warehouse finance without added complexity, and warehouse lenders benefit from consistent, scalable connectivity across their customer base."



The integration also strengthens the broader warehouse ecosystem. For LOS platforms like LendingPad, Genesis extends the origination workflow into warehouse finance without the burden of building and maintaining individual integrations for each warehouse lender. For warehouse lenders, Genesis delivers greater transparency, consistency, and operational efficiency through a single, bi-directional connection that supports multiple originators.



Built on an API-driven architecture, the integration improves reliability and security throughout the funding lifecycle. Direct system-to-system connectivity reduces reliance on spreadsheets, emails, and lender portals, lowering the risk of data errors and operational bottlenecks. Secure data exchange, role-based permissions, and complete audit trails enhance oversight and compliance, while automated workflows ensure funding, collateral handling, reconciliation, and paydowns are executed accurately and consistently.



"From the beginning, LendingPad has been focused on helping mortgage professionals lend better, together," said Wes Yuan, Chief Executive Officer of LendingPad. "Integrating with OptiFunder extends that philosophy into warehouse finance, giving our customers better visibility, fewer touchpoints, and more confidence as loans move from origination to funding and beyond."



For more information about Genesis by OptiFunder, visit: https://www.optifunder.com/.



To learn more about LendingPad, visit: https://lendingpad.com/.



ABOUT OPTIFUNDER



Founded by mortgage lenders to modernize post-closing and secondary market operations, OptiFunder is a mortgage technology company delivering transparent, efficient warehouse management solutions for mortgage originators and warehouse lenders. Its Genesis and Greyhound platforms connect funding, post-closing, and loan repayment into a unified lifecycle that reduces friction, improves visibility, and supports scalable operations. OptiFunder has been recognized for innovation and growth, earning honors including Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies, HousingWire's Tech100 Mortgage award, and Progress in Lending's Innovation Award.



ABOUT LENDINGPAD



LendingPad is a modern and innovative Loan Origination System (LOS) serving lenders, brokers, bankers, credit unions, and wholesalers with centralized and compliant automated technology tailored to the mortgage industry. Recognized for excellence with the HousingWire's Tech100 award, LendingPad streamlines the entire mortgage lending process while reducing operational costs. The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) platform endorses the platform. LendingPad is a proud member of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), ACUMA, and the MISMO organization.



Learn More: https://www.optifunder.com/

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